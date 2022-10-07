Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Photo Competition Launches In Hutt Valley

Friday, 7 October 2022, 10:35 am
Press Release: Hutt Valley Photo Competition

Competition asks locals for a fresh perspective on what makes the Hutt so great!

Calling all photographers! It’s time to show off your photography skills in the Real Fresh Hutt Valley Photo Competition - with your chance to win a share of $3000 in cash prizes.

Entry is free and open to all ages - from casual smartphone photographers to creative photographers with all the gear.

The competition is being run by award winning Lower Hutt based image library Excio and HuttValleyNZ - a destination promotion partnership between Hutt City Council and Upper Hutt City Council.

James Lamb, HuttValleyNZ’s destination marketer says it’s a chance to celebrate what people love about the Hutt Valley, its beauty and creativity.

“This is a way of sharing stories about our place through photos”

There are five categories to enter, each with a $500 prize and a $100 runner up prize:

1. The great outdoors - our parks and green spaces, trails, beaches, outdoor adventures, picnics.

2. Hidden gems - little pockets of awesome, your secret spots - cafes to swimming holes.

3. Hutt life - summing up our lifestyle, backyards, and suburbs? What does life in our city look like?

4. Made in the Hutt - celebrating all things locally made - products, drinks and food, manufacturers, and technology.

5. People in action - at work, at recreation, at sport, at home.

Wainuiomata local and Excio founder Ana Lyubich is developing a new generation New Zealand image library that has recently won awards for recognising its new community-driven membership model of building a library that is fair by providing photographers with sustainable and fair income opportunities.

“We’re excited by this opportunity to grow our community of photographers and are offering 100 free memberships to be part of our community of photographers.”

James adds ‘“alongside our own promotional work, we’re often asked by local businesses, organisations and event managers for images of our city, and this is a great way to grow a community of local contributors to create a go-to resource of fresh, authentic, high-quality images of the Hutt Valley everyone can use.”

Entries close on 30 November. The winners will be announced online on 15 December, chosen by a panel of judges including -

· Excio founder and NZ Photographic Magazine editor Ana Lyubich,

· Budding photographer and HuttValleyNZ’s James Lamb, and

· A professional photographer

Found out more and enter online at https://community.excio.io/huttvalley

Find more from Hutt Valley Photo Competition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
LIFESTYLE


 


