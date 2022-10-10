AOTNZ Tours Grant Haua - Awa Blues -1-27 Nov
“A seasoned artist who touches all kinds of points in the blues and folk from Taj Mahal and JJ Cale to dialled down Stevie Ray and even an adventurous touch of acoustic James Blood Ulmer. Seems like this is Grant Haua's time” - Graham Reid (Elsewhere Magazine)
Grant Haua who was long time half of blues-roots stompers Swamp Thing (with drummer Michael Barker) will present in concert his deep timbre soul blues vocals/ acoustic guitars and foot percussion (Cajon/snare). This performance relates heavily to his Maori culture which is at the heart of these songs.
Grant wants the audiences to feel like they're guests in his home and like the songs, his home is pretty simple but it's warm and friendly. So welcome. This is his place. Awa Blues tour 2022. Kia ora koutou http://granthauamusic.com/
For information, images and interviews, contact:
Simon Vare, 027 440 3058 sieye@xtra.co.nz
Diana Moir, AOTNZ media liaison, 021 126 5738 diana@aotnz.co.nz
Steve Thomas, AOTNZ Trust, 0274 386 154 aotnz@xtra.co.nz www.aotnz.co.nz Facebook
Itinerary
Tuesday 1 November 7:30pm Picton
Picton Little Theatre
$25 Tickets: Eventfinda and Summit Real Estate, Picton
Wednesday 2 November 7:30pm Kaikoura
The Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre, Kaikoura OpShop Auditorium
$25 Tickets: Themayfair.org.nz
Thursday 3 November 7.30pm Christchurch
12 Bar
Tickets: Eventfinda or Penny Lane Records
Friday 4 November 7:30pm Akaroa
The Gaiety Akaroa
$25 Tickets: Akaroa Museum
Saturday 5 November 7:30pm Ashburton
Ashburton Event Centre
GA $25; Group 6+ $20 (Service fees apply)
Tickets: www.asheventcentre.co.nz or venue box office
Sunday 6 November 7:30pm Oamaru
Inkbox Theatre, Oamaru Opera House
$20 - $25 (plus fees) Tickets: oamaruoperahouse.co.nz
Monday 7 November 7.30pm Dunedin
Musicians Club
Tickets: Eventfinda or from Relics Music Store
Tuesday 8 November 8:00pm Arrowtown
Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall
$25 Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.nz
Wednesday 9 November 8:00pm Gore
Hokonui Moonshine Museum
GA $30; Members $25; Students $10
Tickets: Eastern Southland Gallery
Thursday 10 November 7:30pm Stewart Island
The Snuggery Cafe
$25 Door sales
Friday 11 November 7.30pm Invercargill
He Waka Tuia
Tickets: He Waka Tuia; Eventfinda
Saturday 12 November 7:30pm Roxburgh
Roxburgh Town Hall
$20 Tickets: iSite and Door sales
Sunday 13 November 3pm Cromwell
Domaine Thomson Winery, 46 Clark Rd, Mount Pisa
Tickets: artscentral.co.nz
Monday 14 November 7.30pm Okarito
Donovan’s Store
$25 Tickets: Phone/Txt Richard 0211448781 or Eventfinda
Tuesday 15 November 7:30pm Hokitika
Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street
$25 Tickets: Hokitika's Regent Theatre
Wednesday 16 November 8pm Barrytown
Barrytown Hall
$20 Door sales
Thursday 17 November 7.30pm Reefton
Reefton Club
$25 Tickets: Eventfinda; Door Sales
Friday 18 November 7.30pm Blenheim
The Boathouse Theatre
Tickets: ASB Theatre or online at Ticketek
Saturday 19 November 8pm Onekaka
The Mussel Inn
$15 Door sales
Sunday 20 November 4pm Nelson
Tasman Bay Blues Club
Tickets: Eventfinda or from the Blues Club
Tuesday 22 November 7:30pm New Plymouth
4th Wall Theatre
$30 Tickets: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz
Wednesday 23 November 7:30pm Te Awamutu
The Woolshed Theatre
$25 (plus fees) Tickets: Eventfinda and Te Awamutu i-Site Centre
In Association with Backstage Pass and Waipa District Council
Thursday 24 November 7.30pm Raglan
The Yard Bar
$20 Tickets: Eventfinda; Door Sales $25
Friday 25 November 7:30pm Coromandel
Hauraki House Theatre
$25 Tickets: Coromandel Town Information Centre Ph: 07 8668598
Saturday 26 November 7.30pm Opotiki
Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall
$20 Tickets: www.trybooking or from Opotiki Library
Doors and bar open 7pm
Sunday 27 November 7pm Gisborne
Smash Palace Bar Gisborne
$20 Tickets: www.eventfinda.co.nz
AOTNZ InCahoots with Smash Palace Bar
Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.