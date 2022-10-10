AOTNZ Tours Grant Haua - Awa Blues -1-27 Nov

“A seasoned artist who touches all kinds of points in the blues and folk from Taj Mahal and JJ Cale to dialled down Stevie Ray and even an adventurous touch of acoustic James Blood Ulmer. Seems like this is Grant Haua's time” - Graham Reid (Elsewhere Magazine)

Grant Haua who was long time half of blues-roots stompers Swamp Thing (with drummer Michael Barker) will present in concert his deep timbre soul blues vocals/ acoustic guitars and foot percussion (Cajon/snare). This performance relates heavily to his Maori culture which is at the heart of these songs.

Grant wants the audiences to feel like they're guests in his home and like the songs, his home is pretty simple but it's warm and friendly. So welcome. This is his place. Awa Blues tour 2022. Kia ora koutou http://granthauamusic.com/

For information, images and interviews, contact:

Simon Vare, 027 440 3058 sieye@xtra.co.nz

Diana Moir, AOTNZ media liaison, 021 126 5738 diana@aotnz.co.nz

Steve Thomas, AOTNZ Trust, 0274 386 154 aotnz@xtra.co.nz www.aotnz.co.nz Facebook

Itinerary

Tuesday 1 November 7:30pm Picton

Picton Little Theatre

$25 Tickets: Eventfinda and Summit Real Estate, Picton

Wednesday 2 November 7:30pm Kaikoura

The Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre, Kaikoura OpShop Auditorium

$25 Tickets: Themayfair.org.nz

Thursday 3 November 7.30pm Christchurch

12 Bar

Tickets: Eventfinda or Penny Lane Records

Friday 4 November 7:30pm Akaroa

The Gaiety Akaroa

$25 Tickets: Akaroa Museum

Saturday 5 November 7:30pm Ashburton

Ashburton Event Centre

GA $25; Group 6+ $20 (Service fees apply)

Tickets: www.asheventcentre.co.nz or venue box office

Sunday 6 November 7:30pm Oamaru

Inkbox Theatre, Oamaru Opera House

$20 - $25 (plus fees) Tickets: oamaruoperahouse.co.nz

Monday 7 November 7.30pm Dunedin

Musicians Club

Tickets: Eventfinda or from Relics Music Store

Tuesday 8 November 8:00pm Arrowtown

Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall

$25 Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.nz

Wednesday 9 November 8:00pm Gore

Hokonui Moonshine Museum

GA $30; Members $25; Students $10

Tickets: Eastern Southland Gallery

Thursday 10 November 7:30pm Stewart Island

The Snuggery Cafe

$25 Door sales

Friday 11 November 7.30pm Invercargill

He Waka Tuia

Tickets: He Waka Tuia; Eventfinda

Saturday 12 November 7:30pm Roxburgh

Roxburgh Town Hall

$20 Tickets: iSite and Door sales

Sunday 13 November 3pm Cromwell

Domaine Thomson Winery, 46 Clark Rd, Mount Pisa

Tickets: artscentral.co.nz

Monday 14 November 7.30pm Okarito

Donovan’s Store

$25 Tickets: Phone/Txt Richard 0211448781 or Eventfinda

Tuesday 15 November 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street

$25 Tickets: Hokitika's Regent Theatre

Wednesday 16 November 8pm Barrytown

Barrytown Hall

$20 Door sales

Thursday 17 November 7.30pm Reefton

Reefton Club

$25 Tickets: Eventfinda; Door Sales

Friday 18 November 7.30pm Blenheim

The Boathouse Theatre

Tickets: ASB Theatre or online at Ticketek

Saturday 19 November 8pm Onekaka

The Mussel Inn

$15 Door sales

Sunday 20 November 4pm Nelson

Tasman Bay Blues Club

Tickets: Eventfinda or from the Blues Club

Tuesday 22 November 7:30pm New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre

$30 Tickets: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz

Wednesday 23 November 7:30pm Te Awamutu

The Woolshed Theatre

$25 (plus fees) Tickets: Eventfinda and Te Awamutu i-Site Centre

In Association with Backstage Pass and Waipa District Council

Thursday 24 November 7.30pm Raglan

The Yard Bar

$20 Tickets: Eventfinda; Door Sales $25

Friday 25 November 7:30pm Coromandel

Hauraki House Theatre

$25 Tickets: Coromandel Town Information Centre Ph: 07 8668598

Saturday 26 November 7.30pm Opotiki

Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall

$20 Tickets: www.trybooking or from Opotiki Library

Doors and bar open 7pm

Sunday 27 November 7pm Gisborne

Smash Palace Bar Gisborne

$20 Tickets: www.eventfinda.co.nz

AOTNZ InCahoots with Smash Palace Bar

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

© Scoop Media

