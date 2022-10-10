Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Make The Change: Choose A Career In Music Therapy And Make A Difference

Monday, 10 October 2022, 10:40 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Music Therapy New Zealand (MThNZ) is thrilled to announce this year’s Music Therapy Week, with a kaupapa of drawing people’s attention to the profession and recruiting new Music Therapists. Celebrating the hard work of Aotearoa’s Music Therapists from November 14 - 20, this year is running slightly differently to previous weeks. This year’s theme is Make the Change, with MThNZ wanting to bring awareness to what music therapy is and why more people should choose it as a career. Music therapy is a growing profession with a significant demand for more therapists in Aotearoa, especially in regional and suburban areas. MThNZ's Make the Change theme hopes to inspire more people to explore the potential of music therapy as a viable and fulfilling profession.


 

“It is an exciting time for music therapy in New Zealand, and we are at a pivotal point in growing our profession exponentially. The number of NZ Registered Music Therapists is growing, but not enough to meet the demand of our communities. Over the past 50 years, the efforts of those to lobby and advocate for our profession is paying off and we are receiving weekly enquiries for NZ Registered and qualified Music Therapists across the country. Particularly outside of the centres of Auckland and Wellington regions. It is with that we ask musicians, students and other professionals to think about making a change. To consider a rewarding, fulfilling and sustainable career as a NZ Registered Music Therapist. Make the change, and make a difference to people’s lives through music”
- says Linda Webb, MThNZ President and Helen Dowthwaite, MThNZ Executive Officer.

