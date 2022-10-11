Rodger Fox Big Band To Headline At The Wellington Jazz Festival With Homage To Hone Tuwhare

The Rodger Fox Big Band returns to Wellington Jazz Festival later this October with all new work, paying homage to the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare on Saturday, 22 October.

Hone Tuwhare was known as the people’s poet. He was loved and cherished by Kiwis and also encouraged others to write, express themselves, create and celebrate life.

This special and timely performance celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Rodger Fox Big Band and marks the 100th anniversary of Hone Tuwhare’s birth.

With the blessing of Hone Tuwhare’s son Rob Tuwhare and the Hone Tuwhare Charitable Trust, Rodger Fox has brought together a team of renowned music collaborators to create this thought-provoking new work.

Delve into the poems of Tuwhare, through the melodic sounds of the Rodger Fox Big Band, at the Wellington Opera House, 2.30 pm – 4.00 pm, Saturday 22 October. Tickets are available here see www.jazzfestival.nz/events/rodger-fox-big-band.

Rodger Fox said, “We look forward to seeing old friends at the Festival and to making many new ones, but tickets are selling fast.

“If you want to hear original music that ranges from meditative passages through ballads to big band swing and a touch of rock'n'roll funk, secure your tickets now.”

© Scoop Media

