Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Disaster Preparedness Survey Results A Wakeup Call To Kiwis

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency

Only two in five New Zealanders feel well prepared for a disaster, says the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and this should be a wakeup call to Kiwis who risk leaving it too late.

NEMA today announced the results of the 2022 Annual Disaster Preparedness Survey, which shows a dip in Kiwis’ preparedness for disasters. The independent survey was undertaken by The Research Agency (TRA) on behalf of NEMA and was released today to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Director Civil Defence Emergency Management Gary Knowles says although Kiwis have a sound understanding and awareness of natural disasters and their impacts, it’s not being followed through with action.

“What the survey shows is that we have the foundations for a prepared society, and we understand that preparing for a disaster is our personal responsibility, but we aren’t taking steps to get prepared. This needs to change.

“Research indicates an Alpine Fault earthquake is likely in the next 50 years and the impacts of extreme weather events caused by human-induced climate change are only becoming more frequent and intense. There’s more need to prepare now than ever before.”

“While we can’t stop disasters, a few simple steps can make getting through a disaster easier and less stressful.”

Mr Knowles says there are some encouraging results. Most people in Aotearoa continue to know what actions they should take in an earthquake or tsunami, and over half view disaster preparation as being quite easy.

“However, it is concerning to see that only one third of Kiwis have taken any steps to prepare themselves or their households for a disaster in the past 12 months.

Mr Knowles says getting prepared is easier than you think - it just starts with a conversation with your whānau or flatmates to make a plan.

“Ask a few simple questions – what do we need, where will we go? Think about who needs our help, and who could help us.

“It’s important to talk about what our plans are if we’re stuck at home or can’t pick up kids from school, and what we’ll do if the roads are closed, or the internet and phone lines are down.”

Mr Knowles says, “We know disasters are the biggest motivator for preparation, but we’re urging people not to wait for a big emergency before getting prepared – do it now”.

The survey report is available here. To make a plan and get prepared for an emergency, visit www.getready.govt.nz, and check out your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Emergency Management Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 