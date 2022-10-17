Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Deco Tea Dress To Go On Display

Monday, 17 October 2022, 11:12 am
Press Release: Whanganui Regional Museum

Collection Assistant, Kathy Greensides is preparing the tea dress for display. Photo credit: Karen Hughes/Whanganui Regional Museum

The Whanganui Regional Museum is pleased to announce the latest edition of Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month.

The outfit to be displayed during November is a floral tea dress made of satin, and made in 1939.

With a beautiful green background, the dress features a zig-zag waistline, gathered sleeves, full skirt and a self-tie belt. Other details of interest are the wide neckline, and self-covered false buttons.

The dress was worn by Miss Gertrude Croom, who married and became Mrs Gertrude Potts, of Whanganui. Mrs Potts donated the dress to the Museum in 1989.

Senior Curator for the Museum, Libby Sharpe will host an informal 15-minute floor talk to present the dress to the public. The floor talk will be held at 12.15pm on Friday 28 October. Entry is free and all are welcome. The dress will then be on exhibition throughout the month of November.

  •  

Founded in 1892, the Whanganui Regional Museum is internationally renowned for its Taonga Māori Collection. Located in Pukenamu Queen’s Park, visitors can view the exceptional creations of tupuna (ancestors) of Whanganui tangata whenua (indigenous people) alongside a changing exhibition programme encompassing a world-class collection of natural and human history, with a regional emphasis. The ground level boutique museum store sells a range of local and Māori jewellery, books, cards, art, and other New Zealand-made gift items.

The Whanganui Regional Museum Trust is an independent legal entity that owns the collection and governs the development of the Museum on behalf of the Whanganui community.

Open to visitors daily from 10.00am to 4.30pm (except Christmas Day and Good Friday), entry to Whanganui Regional Museum is free. Entry is free.

Connect with Whanganui Regional Museum at www.wrm.org.nz or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

 

