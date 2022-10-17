Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Newest Picture Book In Sharing Our Stories Series Connects Kids With Local Heritage

Monday, 17 October 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Oratia Books

You don’t need an overseas trip to encounter centuries of history and unique environments, as Oratia’s Sharing Our Stories books reveal.

The River in our Backyard is the fourth in the series and the first to be fully bilingual in English and te reo, both written by Malcolm Paterson. It also includes Tamil language, and publishes just ahead of the Diwali festival.

Malcolm says he is delighted to offer a new book through which tamariki and their whānau can engage with their social, cultural and environmental heritage — and which can be a local curriculum resource for schools.

"My Indian Malaysian wife and I have a lovely 'fruit salad' whānau and there are many others like us. I hope that they see themselves reflected in my books, which acknowledge different cultures in our communities."

The new story again follows cousins Tui and Jennifer and their whānau on a voyage of discovery, this time into the history and nature of Auckland’s Te Atatū Peninsula and nearby places within reach by sea and river. The children learn local heritage, human development and impact, the environment and conservation, and get to join in Diwali celebrations.

All the adventures are brought to life in Martin Bailey’s vibrant artwork.

A teacher resources for the book is available on the Oratia website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATOR

Malcolm Paterson belongs to Ngāti Whātua iwi, which he represents in heritage and environmental matters. He is the author of the previous three Sharing our Stories books, The Castle in our Backyard, The Tunnel in our Backyard, and The Taniwha in our Backyard. Malcolm lives with his family in Te Atatū, Auckland.

Martin Bailey is a well-known illustrator who has created dozens of children’s books, including illustrations for The Taniwha in our Backyard. He also manages the publisher Black Chook Books. Martin lives in Muriwai, on Auckland’s west coast.

The River in our Backyard | Te Awa e Pātata Rawa Ana by Malcolm Paterson, illustrated by Martin Bailey. Published by Oratia Books

ISBN: 978-1-99-004219-5 | RRP $22.99 |Paperback

www.oratia.co.nz

