Bringing The Best Of Broadway To Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

After wowing Pōneke audiences with their recent smash-hit productions of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and ROXY: A New Hollywood Cabaret last year, WITCH Music Theatre announces they are producing the beloved spellbinding musical Into The Woods, bringing the late great Stephen Sondheim’s timeless musical masterpiece to Te Whanganui-a-Tara in April 2023.

Into the Woods. Credit: Bentley Stevenson

Currently a box-office sensation on the Broadway and the West End stage, Into the Woods features Stephen Sondheim’s remarkable Tony Award-winning score; a veritable treasure trove of metaphor, wordplay, and breathtaking insights into the ecstasy and anguish of holding onto hope in times of darkness and uncertainty. Packed with whimsical characters and enchanting theatrical magic, James Lapine's Brothers Grimm-inspired story is a hilariously charming and cheeky romp that blossoms into a captivating fable of personal growth and community, reminding us that "no one is alone.” Filled with wicked hilarity and giant heart, Into the Woods is a wildly imaginative re-telling of popular fairy tale narratives interwoven as an epic musical adventure.

To fulfil their deepest wish, a Baker and his Wife must first reverse a curse placed on them by a mysterious Witch living next door. The pair journey into the woods to locate four magical ingredients and along the way meet Cinderella, Little Red, Jack, and Rapunzel, each pursuing a wish of their own. Through surprising twists and astounding encounters, these fairytale characters discover the true power of wishes and what really happens after ‘happily ever after’.

This new production of Into The Woods is led by some of Wellington’s most exciting musical theatre creatives, bringing an impressive shared experience and skill to the production. Into The Woods is directed by Nick Lerew. His career has taken him across the United States, working on some of the world’s biggest musical titles from Les Misérables, Miss Saigon to Legally Blonde the Musical. Co-music directors Hayden Taylor and Maya Handa Naff boast impressive theatrical credits, with Taylor having experience playing on London's West End on major musical hits such as Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, and Matilda, to name a few, while Handa Naff has similarly amassed an extraordinary career directing and performing in musicals such as Avenue Q, Cabaret, and Miss Saigon across the United States. Choreographer Greta Casey-Solly leads the dance for the show, while Joshua Tucker leads the production design alongside Creative Director of WITCH Music Theatre Ben Emerson.

Director Nick Lerew says “'Into the Woods' is a timeless story that always arrives on time, just when we need it most. Since this show first premiered in 1987 (during the US HIV/AIDS crisis) and had its first Broadway revival in 2012 (following the 9/11 attacks) it has helped audiences navigate uncertain times. And as we walk together into our own 'new normal' this show is here for us to provide an escape, inspire hope, make us laugh, make us think, and above all, help us feel less alone.”

Ben Emerson says: “We were fortunate enough to stage Stephen Sondheim’s exhilarating musical ‘Sweeney Todd’ last year - narrowly dodging a Covid alert level shift that would have seen the show cancelled. So to be following that sell-out season up with Sondheim's equally epic and magical musical ‘Into The Woods’, feels like a perfect way to celebrate his lasting legacy and impact on musical theatre after his passing late last year.”

Emerson continues: “We think audiences will relish the chance to be immersed in this fantastic and whimsical musical tale - not only to celebrate Sondheim’s brilliantly moving show, but to escape into a rich fantasy world where wishes come true and the unknown is just waiting to be explored.”

Into The Woods will play for a limited time at Te Auaha, 65 Dixon Street from 27 April — 6 May 2023. Registrations are now open for pre-sales today by visiting www.witchmusictheatre.co.nz/intothewoods with tickets going live later this month. For more information about the show, tickets and casting, please visit the official website.

Into The Woods

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

WINNER of 5 Tony Awards

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favourite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless yet relevant piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the spell. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Regarded as one of Sondheim's most famous works, with numerous revivals and a 2014 film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated show that explores what happens after “happy ever after”.

Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia)

Website & Pre-Sale Registration: www.witchmusictheatre.co.nz/intothewoods

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/witchmusictheatre

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/witchmusictheatre

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@witchmusictheatre

