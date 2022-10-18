Choc Girl Guide Biscuits Are Back

Griffin’s, New Zealand’s favourite biscuit bakers and Woolworths NZ have once again confirmed their commitment to empower girls and young women in Aotearoa through the sales of Choc Guide Biscuits with $1 from every pack sold going direct to GirlGuiding NZ.

The delicious Choc biscuits which are available at Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice shelves this week are a perfect addition to your shopping list. It is such an easy way to treat yourself and support the mahi GirlGuiding NZ does to help girls and young women strive to lead, thrive, and make their world a better place.

All around Aotearoa, more than 11,000 girls aged from 5 – 17 years old, participate in our weekly Guiding units, camping adventures or other events and programmes. “We believe that every girl has a unique potential and Guiding offers them an opportunity to discover and achieve their own”, says Acting Chief Executive Lauren McKinnon. “Girls can find their passions, learn independence, step outside of their comfort zone and have loads of fun whilst participating in Guiding activities”.

With all that is going on in the world, Guiding remains so relevant especially with the social connections it creates. Girls get to try new things, challenge themselves, learn real teamwork, build resilience, conquer their fears and most of all make lifelong friendships. This is so important as they can try out whatever they want and build real life skills.

As a registered charity GirlGuiding NZ relies heavily on generous partners like Griffin’s and Woolworths NZ to raise funds so we can put girls on a path to a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Funds raised will help provide empowering programmes for girls and young women, giving them a voice, and providing additional support and training to our amazing volunteers so they can create amazing opportunities for thousands of girls.

Steve Mills, Countdown’s Commercial Director, Merchandise, says they're excited to once again be supporting the great work of GirlGuiding New Zealand.

“GirlGuiding New Zealand has been an institution for young women and girls for 114 years and these biscuits are synonymous with empowering tomorrow's female leaders - which is why we’re excited to see them back in store for another year. They’re much loved by our customers and are one of our most popular selling biscuits and will continue to be a staple in Kiwi’s pantries,” Mills says

Dan Gilbert, Griffin’s Managing Director, says “Griffin’s have been proudly baking the iconic Guide biscuits for over 60 years, and we are delighted to be able to partner with Countdown to support Girl Guiding New Zealand again in October this year. We are thrilled to have helped raise over $300k for Girl Guiding NZ in 2021 and we are on track to raise over $500k in 2022.”

Originals Biscuits will not be produced - but look out for something ‘new’ in March 2023!

Choc Guide Biscuits are available on shelves from 17 October exclusively at Countdown, FreshChoice and SuperValue stores across Aotearoa while stocks last. They will also be available when you shop online at Countdown.

