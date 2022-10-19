Nudists Scrambling To Find Undies

Nude Gardening Day – Saturday 22 October 2022

This weekend’s Nude Gardening Day has presented a conundrum for kiwi nudists.

How can you soil your undies if you’re not wearing any? Naturists around New Zealand have been scrambling to find their undies to meet the call put out to Kiwis, in the lead up to National Gardening Week, to ‘plant a pair.’

This is a simple way to find out about the health of your soil. A clean pair of cotton undies are buried in the soil for at least 60 days. When you dig them up, the more the undies are deteriorated, the more microbial action and the healthier your soil.

Nude Gardening Day, which is always the Saturday of Labour Weekend, sits in National Gardening Week. This year’s theme, Grow good soil, aims to highlight the importance of healthy soil and educate people about how to nourish soil for the best growing conditions.

Gardeners around the country, both nude and fully clothed, have tried the simple test and many gardens are found to be lacking.

Yates spokesperson, Fiona Arthur says the simplest way to improve soil quality is to feed it with compost. “Compost can be made from household and garden waste. Fruit and vegetable scraps, fallen leaves and grass clippings can make up the majority and then add coffee grounds, seaweed and horse, sheep or chicken manure for extra nutrients.”

Alice de Wet, marketing manager of the New Zealand Federation of Naturists, says many Kiwi naturists are keen gardeners and growing your own food is in keeping with their philosophy of living in harmony with nature.

“Many of our clubs sit on large, lush grounds and our members enjoy getting stuck into the garden while enjoying all the goodness of the outdoors and soaking up the sun for a good dose of Vitamin D.

“National Nude Gardening is a big focus for our members as they tidy up their gardens and get ready for a summer of fun,” says Ms de Wet. “New members are always welcome and the good news is the club uniform comes free of charge.”

Ms Arthur says that whether you do it with clothes on or off, make sure you get into the garden this Labour Weekend, whether it’s to dig it in and get those gardening jobs done, or to just connect with nature.

About NZ Naturist Federation

NZ Naturist Federation recently celebrated has around 1200 members. The most Southern naturist club in the world is in Invercargill and the oldest club in New Zealand is in Auckland, which began in the 1930s.

Naturism leads to increased confidence and self esteem, stemming from feeling better about yourself and your body. Naturism is a way of life in harmony with nature, expressed through social nudity, linked to self-respect, tolerance of differing views together with respect for the environment.

