Depth Of Talent On Display This Representative Weekend

This weekend brings us the return of NZRL’s Clubs vs Schools fixture and the introduction of the 16’s Auckland Invitational vs Aotearoa Whaanui representative matchups.

The Labour weekend brings us the first ever 16’s Auckland Invitational vs Aotearoa Whaanui representative game, where the best talent from across the motu face Auckland’s top 17.

Both sides claim considerable talent across their respective squads in a game that sees the young future stars of the game. The Wellington cohort of Billie Va’a, Jayda Maniapoto and Trinity Tauaneai headline an exciting and balanced Aotearoa Whaanui, which has strike all across the park.

Finals MVP Josinah Filisi Tauiliili leads the Auckland Invitational side out after an outstanding performance in the 16’s grand final. She is joined by teammate Danii-Nicole Gray and the exciting Tayla-Benet Masoe, who played at the back for the Auckland Vulcans.

The 16s Auckland Invitational is headlined by Akarana Falcon and Youth Tournament MVP Kaawyn Patterson. A team with strike all over, centre Taipari Wikitera and winger Ezekiel Tavita looked dangerous with every touch. Aotearoa Whaanui is one dominated by a solid Southern Scorpions side. Exciting talent Ezekiel Faga’ieti leads the Aotearoa side, whilst Wellington Orca Maui Winitana-Patelesio directs them around the park.

Starting in 2020, the NZRL Clubs vs Schools clash features the best 18s talent Aotearoa offers. Although it was unable to take place in 2021 due to covid-19, it has already seen many of its participants go on to sign with NRL Clubs. Players such as Sam McIntyre (Gold Coast Titans), Daeon Amituanai (Penrith Panthers) and Josiah Karapani (South Sydney Rabbitohs) all found homes in the Telstra Premiership after playing in this match.

The 2022 game will feature an inaugural girl's clash displaying the depth of the women’s game. NZRL Secondary Schools MVP Sharnyze Pihema headlines the match with Seriah Palepale and Giovanna Suani, also ones to watch for the Schools. The Clubs squad is led by Youth Tournament MVP Tamisha Tulua and Upper Central’s Alexis Tauaneai, who were electric in the girl's competition.

Secondary Schools and Youth tournament MVPs Wasaike Salabiau and Ben Peni head the boys game that features top talent littered through the sides. South Island’s Oliver Lawry and St Paul’s Sio Kali also show the depth of ability in this matchup.

Squads can be subject to change due to injury*

All games are free to attend and live on Sky Sport!

SQUADS

16s AUCKLAND INVITATIONAL VS AOTEAROA WHAANUI

Auckland Invitational 16 Girls versus Rest of Aotearoa 16 Girls; Sunday 23 October, 12 pm. North Harbour Stadium

AOTEAROA WHAANUI 16 GIRLS

Billie Va’a (Wellington Orcas) Manaia Blake (Mid Central Vipers) Arlia Maccarthy (Northern Swords) Kayshana Rapana-Phillips (South Island Scorpions) Jayda Maniapoto (Wellington Orcas) Miria Faulkner – Luke (Northern Swords) Lialanie Muamua (South Island Scorpions) Molly Byford (Upper Central Stallions) Riana Le’afa-Paki (Wellington Orcas) Te Ngaroahiahi Rimoni (Wellington Orcas) Luca-Bella Ngatuere-Ongley (Wellington Orcas) Te Raukura Leafe (Wellington Orcas) Trinity Tauaneai (Wellington Orcas) Indiana Ronnie Russell-Lia (Wellington Orcas) Danica Talitonu (Mid Central Vipers) Tyali Raihe (Upper Central Stallions) Olive Connolly (South Island Scorpions) Bailey Rae Edwards (Northern Swords)

AUCKLAND INVITATIONAL 16 GIRLS

Tayla-Benet Masoe (Auckland Vulcans) Tiare-Anne Leauga (Akarana Falcons) Elizabeth Ngahe (Auckland Vulcans) Milahn Ieremia (Akarana Falcons) Tia’ane Tavita Fesolai (Akarana Falcons) Riley Pasese (Akarana Falcons) Danii-Nicole Gray (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Josinah Filisi Tauiliili (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Mele Feaomoengalu (Akarana Falcons) Mercedez Lisone siaea (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Leaony Macdonald Tuimauga (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Maeya Talamaivao (Akarana Falcons) Ashlee Matapo (Akarana Falcons) Mary Jane Taito (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Ivana Lauitiiti (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Monica Ben (Auckland Vulcans) Fualaau Poutoa (Auckland Vulcans) Mayann Ioane (Akarana Falcons)

18S CLUBS V SCHOOLS

New Zealand Schools Girls versus New Zealand Clubs Girls; Sunday 23 October, 2 pm. North Harbour Stadium

18 GIRLS NZ CLUBS SQUAD:

Tamisha Tulua (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Summer Van Gelder (Akarana Falcons) Paris Pickering (Akarana Falcons) Henillietta Lokotui (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Lily Newton (Auckland Vulcans) Milahn Situa (Auckland Vulcans) Tiana Thomson (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Kimoana Niupalau (Upper Central Stallions) Monica Samita (Akarana Falcons) Tafao Fa’aeaina Asaua (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Tatiana Finau (Akarana Falcons) Claudia Finau (Akarana Falcons) Alexis Tauaneai (Upper Central Stallions) Ronise Matini (Akarana Falcons) Taleenza Nelson (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Theresa Nasilai (Auckland Vulcans) Alianna Tonu’u (Counties Manukau Stingrays) Kokako Raki (Upper Central Stallions) Kyla Lynch Brown (South Island Scorpions)

18 GIRLS NZ SCHOOLS SQUAD:

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Violet Hiku (Manurewa High School) Giovanna Suani (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Kingslee Hohaia (Manurewa High School) Faith Tavita (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Sharnyze Pihema (Manurewa High School) Caitlyn-Jain Bushell (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Lose Kuli (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Chevy Brough (Manurewa High School) Cleo Sauaga (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Seriah Palepale (Auckland Girls Grammar School) June Westerlund (Manurewa High School) Paea Uiloa (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Jonesha Katipa-Blakelock (Manurewa High School) Latesha Mitchener (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Mia Jones (Auckland Girls Grammar School) Shanthie Lui (Southern Cross Campus) Vienna Lupe Alapae (Southern Cross Campus) Saylor Maletino (Manurewa High School)

Auckland Invitational Boys 16s versus Aotearoa Whaanui Boys 16s; Monday 24 October, 2 pm. North Harbour Stadium

SQUADS

16s AUCKLAND INVITATIONAL VS AOTEAROA WHAANUI

AOTEAROA WHAANUI 16 BOYS

Meihana Pauling (South Island Scorpions) Xavier Lynch (South Island Scorpions) Chelden Hayward (South Island Scorpions) Jackson Stewart (South Island Scorpions) Genesis Sherlock (South Island Scorpions) Eli Bijl-Kakoi (South Island Scorpions) Maui Winitana-Patelesio (Wellington Orcas) Ezekiel Fanga’ieti (South Island Scorpions) Mangaroa Mark (Upper Central Stallions) Jake Rabarts (Upper Central Stallions) Ezekiel Paulo (South Island Scorpions) Sosaia Alatini (South Island Scorpions) Marley Igasan (Upper Central Stallions) Kyan Rosie (South Island Scorpions) Reihana Timms (Upper Central Stallions) Toby Gibson (South Island Scorpions) Adam Lawrence (Upper Central Stallions) Ryder Crosswell (Upper Central Stallions)

AUCKLAND INVITATIONAL 16 BOYS

Ernie Mahu-Delamere [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Vitaliano-Roache [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Taipari Wikitera [Akarana Falcons] Sosaia Antony Fatani Latu [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Ezekiel Tavita [Auckland Vulcans] Tyrone Hurt-Pickering [Akarana Falcons] Haami Loza [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Noah Hetutu-Davis [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Kaawyn Patterson [Akarana Falcons] Joshua Totara Kopua [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Te Paeroa Wi-Neera [Akarana Falcons] Dezman Laban [Akarana Falcons] Augustino Filipo [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Austyn Ah Toon-Hotene [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Joey Upoko [Akarana Falcons] Kanaan Talia Magele [Akarana Falcons] Eteuate Leilua [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Compton Purcell [Akarana Falcons]

18S CLUBS V SCHOOLS

New Zealand Schools Boys versus New Zealand Clubs Boys; Monday 24 October, 4 pm. North Harbour Stadium

18 BOYS NZ CLUBS SQUAD:

Kyan Alo [Akarana Falcons] Raphael Sio [Akarana Falcons] Leka Halasima [Auckland Vulcans] Kayliss – Jess Fatialofa [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Jarome Falemoe [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Phranklyn Mano-Le-Mamea [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Afaese Fa’avae [Wellington Orcas] Ben Peni [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Makaia Tafua [South Island Scorpions] Jordan Chapman [Wellington Orcas] Devante Mihinui [Auckland Vulcans] Te Kaio Cranwell [South Island Scorpions] Tanner Stowers Smith [South Island Scorpions] Khalan Clyde [Akarana Falcons] Bob Iosefo [Auckland Vulcans] Francis Tuimauga [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Samuela Vakadula [Mid Central Vipers] Alvin Chong Nee [Counties Manukau Stingrays] Sitana Loamanu [Auckland Vulcans]

18 BOYS NZ SCHOOLS SQUAD:

Ngaheke Nepata (St Thomas of Canterbury) Malakai Cama (Rotorua Boys High School) Sio Kali (St Pauls College) Keisaia Su’a (St Pauls College) Waisake Salabiau (Rotorua Boys High School) William Piliu (St Pauls College) Oliver Lawry (St Thomas of Canterbury) Lamonye Matu (Southern Cross Campus) Malachi Tony (De La Salle College) Sione Tupou (Rotorua Boys High School) Alekolasimi Jones (St Pauls College) Jason Salalilo (St Thomas of Canterbury) Rodney Tuipolotu – Vea (De La Salle College) Allan Talataina-Malama (De La Salle College) Elijah Salesa Leaumoana (Southern Cross Campus) Zachariah Stephenson (St Pauls College) Noah Harmer – Campbell (St Thomas of Canterbury) Cooper Te Hau (St Thomas of Canterbury) Maraki Aumua (Rotorua Boys High School)

NZRL would like to acknowledge the selection of Leti Jeff Samuela (De La Salle College) who, after an awesome Secondary Schools tournament was named in the NZ Schools team but has unfortunately been to withdraw due to injury.

