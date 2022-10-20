EGGFEST

After a two-year hiatus, Eggfest rides again! Banished Music presents Eggfest #6 at everyone’s favourite kooky Coromandel nook; Eggsentric Cafe in dreamy Cooks Beach.

Featuring Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Earth Tongue, Dictaphone Blues, Judah Kelley and with DJ’s Gussie and Mister Crawley, this intimate 300 capacity show sells out every year with a rock’n’rolling, dance party that must not be missed!

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

California’s cult guitar hero Ty Segall is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and record producer. The prolific psych rocker is bringing his supersonic sound machine to Aotearoa this summer, accompanied by the all-star Freedom Band: Mikal Cronin (bass), Charles Moothart (drums), Emmett Kelly (guitar), and Ben Boye (keys).

Live, fans can expect tunes from across Segall’s considerable catalogue - Ty is known to dig deep. Recent reviews of this road-tested and rocking outfit are glowing, testifying to a pulverising professionalism and electrifying presence.

Earth Tongue

At times, Earth Tongue’s songs are shrill and disorientating, other times their reverb-washed textures and instantly-familiar hooks can wrap you in a warm, loving embrace. The one consistent thread through their music, however, is the thick and all-encompassing fuzz. Guitarist Gussie Larkin (Mermaidens) has become a master of the fuzz-smothered riff, and along with Ezra Simons’ off-kilter drumming, they’ve been sending punters into transcendental states since they began gigging in their home town of Wellington in 2016.

Following the release of their debut album Floating Being in 2019 via Bristol-based label Stolen Body Records, Earth Tongue toured Australia, the UK and Europe, picking up praise along the way from BBC Radio6, Bandcamp and headbangers all over the world.

Dictaphone Blues

Nigh on 15 years old, Dictaphone Blues is a band that has seen a carousel of different faces play the songs of Edward Castelow and ride the aural horse to the mystic lake of din. With three critically acclaimed albums, an EP, countless shows across NZ and Australia and tour supports for Broken Social Scene, Johnny Marr and The Veils, the band has proved to be stalwarts of the indie scene. With a new EP on the way, Dictaphone Blues is fixing to unveil a new line up including Morgan Leary (Cindy), Brad Fafejta (Cream Jean) and Jamie Hannah (Spawts). This incarnation promises to be everything that past ones were, with more guitar.

Judah Kelley Ōtepoti singer and songwriter, Judah Kelley, has displayed her range of talent and diversity with just her 3 singles. Combining her compelling vocal and creative song writing, Judah captivates the audience and gets them up moving. From the beginning, Judah has made a positive mark in the Aotearoa music industry; gracing the Top 20 NZ Hot Single charts, with her debut single ‘Ready’ at number 15 and her latest single ‘Apathy’ at number 5. She has performed solo for the last 5 years but debuted her full band live performance this year at Whammy Bar, with Wiri Donna, and Hollywood Avondale with

Harper Finn. The band is a make up of predominantly female musicians hand picked by Judah.

