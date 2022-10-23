Ten Tenors Star Cameron Barclay Comes Home This Christmas!

Local audiences will be treated to the talents of Cameron Barclay, Kiwi star of the cross-classical music super group The Ten Tenors this Christmas! Cameron will be joining Operatunity’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas national concert tour featuring heart-warming renditions of classics such as “I’ll be Home for Christmas”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, and “White Christmas”. This is an extra special tour as it sees the relaunch of Operatunity’s much anticipated Daytime Concert series after the challenges of the pandemic. Cameron will be joined by star of London’s West End Russell Dixon, Variety Best Male Artist 2022 award winner Karl Perigo and Operatunity Resident artists Kelly Lim Harris and Alex Foster.

It's a rare treat for New Zealand audiences to hear the superstar tenor in their hometowns. Having been a member of the Ten Tenors since 2014, Cameron’s career has seen him performing sold-out shows in theatres and stadiums throughout Europe, Australia, Asia and the US. Other career highlights include performing in Ken Hill’s Original Phantom of the Opera in Tokyo, Japan; performing in the New Zealand Tour of The Pirates of Penzance, singing the National Anthem of Argentina for their match against the All Blacks in Wellington, and recording Margaret Wegener’s Ode to a Nightingale with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, the first recording of this work.

Operatunity gave Cameron his first professional job as a young singer in 2011 and audiences are always thrilled when he can find time in his busy schedule to perform at home. When available he is also a very popular host on Operatunity’s luxury musical travel tours. Next year he will hosting sold-out tours to Italy for the Festival Verdi and Verona Opera Festival, and also to France and Belgium then onto Maastricht to see André Rieu. It’s the perfect fit for the talented tenor who is fluent in both French and Italian!

Operatunity’s Daytime Concerts have been performing and touring professionally for 21 years. They bring 8 tours to 22 different centres, performing over 200 concerts across the year from Whangarei to Invercargill and many places in between.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas tours nationwide 17th November - 12th December. Tickets from $39 (group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call toll free 0508 266 237.

