Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Special Olympics Torch Flame Goes To Tauranga

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police and Special Olympics athletes from the Tauranga club are poised for a walk which starts at the Waka on The Strand at 1pm on Saturday 29 October to support the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

The walk is poised to head from The Strand onto Devonport Road, travel via Elizabeth, then Grey Streets, back towards the waterfront by the Soundshell.

The Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games are being held from 8 to 12 December in Hamilton. A contingent of New Zealand Police will walk alongside Special Olympics local athletes and carry the ‘Flame of Hope’ this Saturday for Tauranga and other Bay of Plenty athletes.

The flame symbolises courage, celebrates diversity, and unites communities around the globe with over 97,000 law enforcement members carrying the ‘Flame of Hope’ at events annually.

Inspector Mark Harrison, chair of the LETR New Zealand Charitable Trust and New Zealand LETR director, says “The ‘Flame of Hope’ represents courage, opportunity and equality and represents LETRs mission of engaging law enforcement worldwide to be champions for acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities”.

Sergeant Anna Plowman of Tauranga Police is proud to be involved in this leg of the torch journey and says, “We are really happy to support an awesome event like this and we’re wishing all the amazing athletes the best and good luck for the competition”.

Special Olympics chief executive Carolyn Young is excited to see the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run weaving its way around the country and reaching Tauranga this week to mark the final countdown to the National Summer Games.

“Our clubs have been building up to our pinnacle event for five years, and the LETR is a wonderful way to raise awareness around the country and to get everyone excited about the National Summer Games,” says Young.

“We are very grateful to the New Zealand Police for being such a fantastic partner in this event for so many years and we hope the people of Tauranga and the rest of the country will come out in numbers to show their support for our athletes.”

The torch will be travelling through most major centres in New Zealand in the next two months.

To find out more about the Special Olympics National Summer Games visit www.SpecialOlympics.org.nz(link is external).

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds
About eighty-five million years ago, New Zealand split away from the supercontinent Gondwana. On board were plants and animals that evolved without predatory land mammals... More>>


Rodger Fox Big Band: To Headline At The Wellington Jazz Festival With Homage To Hone Tuwhare
The Rodger Fox Big Band returns to Wellington Jazz Festival later this October with all new work, paying homage to the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare on Saturday, 22 October... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 