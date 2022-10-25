Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Ao Māori News Launches Week Of ‘Te Aho’ Commemorations

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

This week sees the News & Current Affairs team of Whakaata Māori launch TE AHO, a daily series of news features commemorating events and issues of significance to both te ao Māori and Aotearoa.

The short features will screen as part of the midday Te Ao Tapatahi news bulletins and also be available at teaomaori.news

Head of News & Current Affairs, Wena Harawira says TE AHO is the thread linking issues of significance running through te ao Māori and the enduring struggle for mana Māori motuhake.

“The subject areas have defined the ongoing struggle for recognition, rights and identity’, says Wena Harawira.

“On Tuesday 25 October, Piripi Taylor looks at Te Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Niu Tīreni, the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand, signed on 28 October 1835.

“On subsequent days we examine at Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Te Petihana o te Reo Māori, Te Pūtake o te Riri (commemorated on 28 October) and finally, on Friday, we look at what the future of Aotearoa may look like as a republic.”

COMING UP ON TE AO TAPATAHI:

TUESDAY 25 OCTOBER 12.00 PM – Te Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga – the Declaration of Independence was the first, and for many maybe the least understood, constitutional document of Aotearoa.

Reporter: Piripi Taylor

WEDNESDAY 26 OCTOBER 12.00 PM – A look at Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the leading constitutional document forming the partnership between Māori and the Crown, and how it has been upheld, or not, since its signing in 1840. We also consider Te Petihana o te Reo Māori - the Māori Language Petition – was a transformative bill that triggered the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Reporter: James Perry

THURSDAY 27 OCTOBER 12.00 PM – Te Pūtake-o-te-Riri – commemoration of the New Zealand Wars – a series of conflicts between tangata whenua and the Crown over sovereignty.

Reporter: Moehau Hodges-Tai

FRIDAY 28 OCTOBER 12.00 PM – A look ahead to see what an Aotearoa republic might look like, how it could operate and, crucially what that might mean for tangata whenua.

