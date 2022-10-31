Parihaka Day 2022 Commemorated From Anzac Park To Piki Mai In Whakatū

This Saturday November 5th, Parihaka Day will be commemorated in Whakatū Nelson with both a dawn blessing at Anzac Park and a multimedia light show with pūrākau at 9pm on Piki Mai, at the entranceway to Nelson Cathedral.

Whakatū Parihaka Peace Network Connection and the Quakers in Nelson Te Haahi Tuuhauwiri invite the community to commemorate Parihaka Day and ngā tāngata o Parihaka at the 5.30 am dawn blessing at Anzac Park. Here there will be an opportunity to offer karakia, prayers, thoughts, kōrero, waiata or hymns for the blessing of peace in Whakatū.

The 9pm performance by Te Oro Hā and friends, recipients of Nelson Art Festival’s By Whakatū Residency Artist award, will incorporate lightbox, film, taonga puoro, theatre and pūrākau. ‘Parihaka’ will show the story of Parihaka leaders Te Whiti-o-Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi and Nelson’s place in this history. A live theatre showing of ‘Parihaka’ will firstly be performed at Te Noninga Kumu, Motueka Library earlier that evening at 6pm.

The connection between Parihaka and Whakatū is strong as Te Whiti-o-Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi spent eight months in Nelson under house arrest, and 200 volunteer riflemen from the Nelson community were part of the Government force against Parihaka on the 5th of November 1881.

Veronica Christie, speaking on behalf of Whakatū Parihaka Peace Network, says “We will remember those who have walked before us, as we maintain a commitment to peace. Tohu Kākahi, Te Whiti-o-Rongomai, and the generations of people of Parihaka who have faithfully brought their Legacy of Peace into our time will be honoured. They have paid an enormous cost to do this.”

This year speakers at the dawn blessing are invited to focus on applying the Parihaka Principles in Whakatū. These principles are: Maunga a-Rongo Peace; Ririkore Non-violence; Rangatiratanga Autonomy; Whakaruru Sanctuary; Whakaaro-pai Respect and Equality; Ringa Raupā Innovation and Hardwork; Motuhake Self-sufficiency; Manawa-nui, Manawa-roa Resilience, Tōpūtanga Unity and Oranga-tonutanga Future.

All these events commemorating Parihaka Day in Te Tau Ihu are free thanks to the generous support of the Nelson Arts Festival; Nelson City Council Arts and Heritage Partnership; Tasman District Creative Communities, Te Ātiawa Manawhenua Ki Te Tau Ihu Trust and the Quakers in Nelson Te Haahi Tuuhauwiri.

November 5th

5.30am: Dawn Blessing at Anzac Park, followed by Parakuihi at The Nelson Bridge Club (provided by Quakers in Nelson Te Haahi Tuuhauwiri )

6.00pm: ‘Parihaka’. A live theatre show at Te Noninga Kumu, Motueka Library

9.00pm: ‘Parihaka’. A multimedia art performance at Piki Mai, Nelson Cathedral carpark. (Those with mobility issues may be dropped off at the carpark. Others, please walk as the carpark will be closed.)

November 6th and 7th

9.00pm: Further Showings of ‘Parihaka’ at Piki Mai.

My history, Your history Our history. ‘Kia tau te rangimārie’

