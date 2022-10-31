Nathan Foley Announces New Album 'Hurricane' & NZ Tour Dates

Nathan Foley from Hi-5 fame has announced the dates for his New Zealand tour taking place through April 2023. The tour celebrates his recently released new album, HURRICANE.

Nathan Foley, best known as “Nathan from Hi-5,” is a household name amongst those who were watching the award-winning children's group in the early 2000s. Alongside the television series and live shows that were a phenomenon across Australia, NZ and the Pacific, Nathan has consistently been writing and composing his own original music for many years.

The five-date New Zealand tour will see Nathan Foley perform with his four-piece band - led by producer and drummer Greg Haver - kicking off on Friday April 14 in Wellington. He’ll then take in Christchurch on Saturday April 15, Auckland on Friday April 21, Hamilton on Saturday April 22, before wrapping up in Mt Maunganui on Sunday April 23.

In 2020 Nathan released two singles ‘She Devil’ and ‘Hurricane’, and in 2022 released the rock/pop banger ‘Strut’ - all of which feature on the recently released new album HURRICANE. Released under NZ based label Antipodes Records, and NZ management company StudioBox Creative, Nathan started recording the album in New Zealand in 2019 and finished the album remotely over 2021. Nathan says HURRICANE “is a collection of songs about love, loss, songs to inspire, help for those in need and, most of all, to let loose and rock out the dance floor”.

With the album HURRICANE finally out in the world, Nathan describes the music as “an eclectic mix of rock dance anthems and pop ballads inspired by his musical influences like INXS, Prince, John Farnham and Stevie Wonder, that have all inspired his vocals and his songwriting from a young age.”

Nathan Foley will be supported across the tour by emerging young indie artist, Reece Milton.

An accomplished guitarist and songwriter, Reece has toured with his band and performed at festivals across New Zealand. He is now getting ready to release his debut album Elixir on November 2, 2022.

Get in quick and lock in your ticket to see HURRICANE live at Nathan Foley’s explosive live show, in his five-date tour across Aotearoa.

Nathan Foley - HURRICANE tour

With support from Reece Milton

Friday April 14 - San Fran, Wellington

Saturday April 15 - The Good Home, Ferrymead, Christchurch

Friday April 21 - Tuning Fork, Auckland

Saturday April 22 - The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Sunday April 23 - Totara Street, Mt Maunganui

Tickets on sale now HERE

Auckland tickets available HERE

Mt Maunganui tickets available HERE

ENDS

Contact -

nicole@nicnakmedia.com

© Scoop Media

