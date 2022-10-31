Auckland Like You Have Never Seen It Before! Auckland Museum’s Incredible Rooftop Tour Returns.

Back by popular demand! The Incredible Rooftop Tour returns to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum from 1 November.

This unique experience offers incredible panoramic views over the Waitematā Harbour to Rangitoto Island, across to Mount Eden, One Tree Hill and beyond, as well as covering fascinating history about one of Auckland’s most beloved heritage buildings and surrounding Domain.

"Auckland War Memorial Museum is a much-loved and admired building, a significant work of architecture and perhaps a treasure in its own right alongside the many treasures it houses” shares David Reeves, Director, Collections & Research.

“Opened in 1929, it has been carefully added to and adapted over time to meet the modern needs of professional museum standards, and to meet the growing needs of the city. Sitting atop Pukekawa, the rooftop provides impressive views over the Domain to the cityscape and the harbour beyond. The roof is also an excellent place to see the complex interlocking of the architecture, built in three major phases, and the engineering required to keep the building running."

The Incredible Rooftop Tour season will run from 1 November 2022 - 31 March 2023, with a daily session at 10.15am and an evening session at 6.30pm on select Tuesdays. Bookings are essential.



Make a night of it at Auckland Museum with Twilight Tuesdays - take in the relaxed atmosphere as the whole Museum is open for you to wander, every Tuesday evening. Enjoy dinner or drinks at Tuitui Bistro & Café and browse our new Hokohoko Museum Store.



The Incredible Rooftop Tour

Tue 1 Nov 22 – Fri 31 Mar 23 (Excl. Christmas Day )

10.15AM daily, plus 6.30PM on select Tuesdays.

$30 per person $27 Member

Limit of 10 people per tour



Unsuitable for people with mobility restrictions.



Suitable only for those 11+

For Health & Safety reasons, only visitors aged 11 and over are able to participate in this tour. Adult tickets apply for all visitors.

Book now at aucklandmuseum.com.

