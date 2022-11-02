Local Doctor Wins Prestigious UK Award

Cromwell-based Doctor, David Beaumont, has won the Primary Care category in the British Medical Association’s prestigious book awards for his book Positive Medicine: Disrupting the Future of Medical Practice published by Oxford University Press.





Dr David Beaumont

The British Medical Association (BMA) medical book awards take place annually to recognise outstanding contributions to medical literature. This year, they had over 300 books and other resources submitted to the BMA from publishers around the globe.

Dr. David Beaumont has spent many years working in the health system — both here and in the UK. In Positive Medicine, Dr. David Beaumont calls for a radical shift in the health care system and in the health of New Zealanders. He gives practical advice and provides an accessible, challenging, thought provoking view of how medical practice needs to change to become person-focused.

“I am so thrilled to hear the news of becoming a 2022 BMA Award winner for my book Positive Medicine: Disrupting the Future of Medical Practice. Positive Medicine is a personal account of a journey that has inspired me to go beyond the clinic and enter the wider world of patients where mind, body, family, and spirit coexist. It is a journey that not only has relevance for all New Zealanders, but for the wider world, so it is significant to have the value acknowledged by the industry.”

This year’s BMA medical book awards has 15 different categories, Positive Medicine is the winner in the Primary Care genre. The preliminary evaluations in each category are reviewed by awards judging panels. The panels select category winners for their applicability to the target audience, production quality, and originality.

“We found it thought-provoking, challenging conventional thinking without seeking to debunk all conventional wisdom,’ says the judging panel. “Every chapter was interesting and different, and the anecdotal style meant the reader was engaged throughout. The book explains how we can help people manage illness and disease, and to enhance their own health. It is a refreshing insight into modern medical thinking.”

About the BMA Awards:

The British Medical Association (BMA) is the trade union and professional body for doctors in the UK. The BMA represents all UK doctors and BMA members use their expertise to evaluate the books.

BMA medical book awards reviewers have a key role in advising on the quality and suitability of the applications. Over 170 expert reviewers supported the process, providing structured reviews which ensure the clinical credibility of the awards.

About Dr David Beaumont:

Dr. David is a Consultant Occupational Physician and author. He trained and practiced in the United Kingdom, before moving to general practice in New Zealand. He went on to become a Consultant Occupational Physician, helping people return to the workplace after a serious condition, injury or illness. Dr. Beaumont resides in Cromwell and works as a specialist doctor in the health of workers. He has assessed and advised thousands of people who have been ‘let down’ by healthcare systems and not returned to work, experiencing years or a lifetime of disability. From stories his clients have shared with him, and his own experience of ill health — including a heart attack, hip replacements and depression — he came to realise that there needs to be a shift in emphasis to preventative health. He is focused on seeing people in the context of their whole lives.

Dr. Beaumont is former President of the Australasian Faculty of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, RACP, and sat on the Board of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians. He believes that the answer to healthcare system change lies in the creation of a movement that is a collaboration between patients and doctors. The future of medical practice lies beyond the doctor-patient relationship, in a person-doctor partnership. Together, we should be able to choose what is best for our own health, not be swept along (or forgotten) by systems.

