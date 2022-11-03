Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2022 'TV Personality Of The Year' Award Finalists Named

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 6:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Television Awards

The New Zealand Television Awards is thrilled to announce the 10 finalists in this year’s TV Personality of the Year category.

The TV Personality of the Year award is the only publicly-voted category within the New Zealand Television Awards. Previous winners include: Toni Street, Hayley Holt, Matty McLean and Nix Adams.

The TV Personality of the Year finalists for 2022 are:

  • Pax Assadi - Raised by Refugees (Prime/Neon)
  • Stacey Fluhler - Te Ao Toa (Whakaata Māori)
  • Patrick Gower - Newshub National Correspondent / The Project / Patrick Gower: On (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)
  • Nadia Lim - MasterChef NZ (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)
  • Courtenay Louise - Shortland Street, Celebrity Treasure Island (TVNZ 2)
  • Mike McRoberts - Presenter, Newshub (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)
  • Clint Randell - Dancing with the Stars NZ, The Masked Singer NZ, Heartbreak Island (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)
  • Rebekah Randell - Shortland Street (TVNZ 2)
  • Bree Tomasel - Celebrity Treasure Island (TVNZ 2)
  • Jeremy Wells - Seven Sharp (TVNZ 1), Taskmaster NZ (TVNZ 2

Online voting is now open via the New Zealand Television Awards website and closes at 11.59pm on Thursday 17 November, 2022.

All the winners of this year’s New Zealand Television Awards will be announced on Thursday 24 November at a sold-out red carpet gala event held at Auckland’s Shed 10. The ceremony will be hosted by Kura Forrester.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE 2020 TV PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Voting URL: https://www.nztvawards.co.nz/tvpersonalityoftheyear

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

