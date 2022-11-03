2022 'TV Personality Of The Year' Award Finalists Named

The New Zealand Television Awards is thrilled to announce the 10 finalists in this year’s TV Personality of the Year category.

The TV Personality of the Year award is the only publicly-voted category within the New Zealand Television Awards. Previous winners include: Toni Street, Hayley Holt, Matty McLean and Nix Adams.

The TV Personality of the Year finalists for 2022 are:

Pax Assadi - Raised by Refugees (Prime/Neon)

- (Prime/Neon) Stacey Fluhler - Te Ao Toa (Whakaata Māori)

- (Whakaata Māori) Patrick Gower - Newshub National Correspondent / The Project / Patrick Gower: On (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)

- National Correspondent / / (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three) Nadia Lim - MasterChef NZ (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)

- (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three) Courtenay Louise - Shortland Street , Celebrity Treasure Island (TVNZ 2)

- , (TVNZ 2) Mike McRoberts - Presenter, Newshub (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)

- Presenter, (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three) Clint Randell - Dancing with the Stars NZ , The Masked Singer NZ , Heartbreak Island (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three)

- , , (Warner Bros. Discovery/Three) Rebekah Randell - Shortland Street (TVNZ 2)

- (TVNZ 2) Bree Tomasel - Celebrity Treasure Island (TVNZ 2)

- (TVNZ 2) Jeremy Wells - Seven Sharp (TVNZ 1), Taskmaster NZ (TVNZ 2

Online voting is now open via the New Zealand Television Awards website and closes at 11.59pm on Thursday 17 November, 2022.

All the winners of this year’s New Zealand Television Awards will be announced on Thursday 24 November at a sold-out red carpet gala event held at Auckland’s Shed 10. The ceremony will be hosted by Kura Forrester.

Voting URL: https://www.nztvawards.co.nz/tvpersonalityoftheyear

© Scoop Media

