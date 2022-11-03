Big Day For The Shearing Competition That Stuck It Out In 2021

Organisers of the Marlborough A and P Show Shears in Blenheim on Saturday are hoping for a sharp increase in entries, with the added attraction of a speedshear afterwards, taking the value of cash prizes for the day to over $5000.

A good turnout will be reward for the competition which had just 16 entries last year when it decided against a cancellation for a second year in a row and weathered the uncertainty of global pandemic restrictions to be one of just 15 competitions in a Shearing Sports New Zealand season originally scheduled to have almost 60 throughout the country.

There’s an 11am start for shearing at the show, which will be in the four grades from Junior to Open, and the Speedshear will be held at the Woodbourne Tavern, at Renwick, starting with a Bark-up at 6.30pm.

The Speedshear includes Open and Senior grades, and a teams event.

Despite the low numbers last year, when shows that went ahead were often in doubt until the day of the event, it was the start of a big week for Marlborough shearer Angus Moore, who won the Open final for a second time and headed south a few days later to win the New Zealand Corriedales Championship in Christchurch.

Marlborough is also an attraction for Junior and Intermediate shearers chasing points in the Canterbury-Marlborough Development Circuit. It’s the fourth of 10 rounds in a series in which competitors take points from their best five performances.

Conditions in sunny Marlborough are forecast to be good, with weather clearing from Thursday morning and no rain expected at the weekend.

Winners at the Marlborough A and P Show since 1991:

Shearing:

Open: 1991 Tony Nott, 1992 Murray Johnstone, 1993 Sam Win, 1994 Colin King, 1995 Sam Win, 1996 Colin King, 1997 Dion Morrell, 1998 Sam Win, 1999 Sam Win, 2000 Tony Nott, 2001 Jason Win, 2002 Tony Nott, 2003 Chris Jones, 2004 Alton Devery, 2005 Sam Win, 2006 Jason Win, 2007 Ivan Scott, 2008 Chris Jones, 2009 Paul Avery, 2010 Dave Brooker, 2011 Tony Nott, 2012 Tony Nott, 2013 Tony Nott, 2014 Mark Herlihy, 2015 Tony Nott, 2016 Angus Moore, 2017 Ant Frew, 2018 cancelled, 2019 Troy Pyper, 2020 cancelled, 2021 Angus Moore.

Senior: 1991 Kerry Dunn, 1992 Steven Pope, 1993 Peter Lyall, 1994 Peter Lyall, 1995 Peter Lyall, 1996 Jason Win, 1997 Iain Hogg, 1998 Ben Lissaman, 1999 Ben Lissaman, 2000 Anthony Ryan, 2001 Frank Bint, 2002 Bayden Barker, 2003 Michael Harvey, 2004 Noel Handley, 2005 Angus Moore, 2006 Geoff Redpath, 2007 Richard Millar, 2008 Kerry Irvine, 2009 Shane Hackett, 2010 Mike Bramley, 2011 Rowan Nesbitt, 2012 Rowan Nesbitt, Rowan Nesbitt, 2014 Jotham Rentoul, 2015 Andrew Ferguson, 2016 Alex Drake, 2017 Mitchell Murray, 2018 cancelled, 2019 Duncan Higgins, 2020 cancelled, 2021 Isaac Duckmanton.

Intermediate: 1991 Chris Smart, 1992 Paul Wiblin, 1993 Chris Jones, 1994 Hamish Hammond, 1995 Kirsty Hogg, 1996 Iain Harrington, 1997 Ben Lissaman, 1998 Brendan Wadsworth, 1999 Mark Rogers, 2000 Mark Rogers, 2001 Owen Morgan, 2002 Richard Jordan, 2003 Sam Welch, 2004 Angus Moore, 2005 Kerry Snell, 2006 Benny Douglas, 2007 Malcolm Sweeney, 2008 Shane Hackett, 2009 Aaron Booker, 2010 Aaron Booker, 2011 Jotham Rentoul, 2012 Joseph Stephens, 2013 Lyall Windleburn, 2015 Enkhnasan Chuluunbaatar, 2016 Eve Peddie, 207 Liam Norrie, 2018 cancelled, 2019 Kimberley Maclean, 2020 cancelled, 2021 Timo Hicks.

Junior: 1991 Kirsty Hogg, 1992 Gerard Allingham, 1993 Jason Win, 1994 Kiri Bond, 1995 Anthony Ryan, 1996 Kiri Bond, 1997 Michael Renner, 1998 Michael Renner, 2000 Kerry Irvine, 2001 James Dwyer, 2002 Emyr Davies, 2003 Richard Millar, 2004 Stewart Millar, 2005 Leanne Pacey, 2006 Nathan Smith, 2007 Tarn Mills, 2008 Luke McCarthy, 2009 Travers Baigent, 2010 Pamela Best, 2011 Pamela Best, 2012 Sam Murray, 2013 Joel Richards, 2014 Duncan Higgins, 2015 Jordan Hart, 2016 Todd Magill, 2017 Emma Hodgkinson, 2018 cancelled, 2019 Alice Watson, 2020 cancelled, Beau Cameron.

