Beatson Bags Big Win At Takapoto

Maurice Beatson is on a roll, this evening winning the second round of the POLi Payments FEI World Cup (NZ League) with Central Park at Takapoto Estate in Cambridge.

The Dannevirke farmer, who last week won his 206th Grand Prix, produced the only clear round inside time of the class which was part of the Waikato Showjumping World Cup Show.

Fifteen started the opening round, with the Roger Laplanche-designed course causing all sorts of trouble for most and just three in single figure faults – three time series winner Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) and Windermere Cappuccino who while clear jumping picked up three time faults, with Maurice on Central Park and Nakeysha Lammers (Waikato) aboard Resolution on four faults apiece.

In the second round 11 combinations came back and again the course produced plenty of faults. Maurice and Central Park were all clear to finish on four faults from the two rounds, with Tegan adding four to her tally for a total of seven for second place. Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) and Waitangi Skynet added four for a total of 16 for third, with Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) and her former eventer Henton Faberge also adding four to her 16 for a total of 20 to fill fourth place, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) with LT Holst Andrea added eight for a total of 20 in fifth place, and Samantha van Lierde (Cambridge) aboard Cadillac NZPH finished on 21 for sixth place.

Maurice, an Olympian, World Champs rep and who has previously represented New Zealand at the World Cup final, was rapt with the gelding.

“I did back myself today to go top three because he has been jumping extremely well,” said Maurice. “That first round was tough with the lines and there were some big fences.”

It’s the second World Cup qualifier he and Central Park have won and their third win on the trot this season. “He is a very good horse and I feel very lucky to be able to still do this.”

He’s had Central Park since he was a yearling. “Waikato is certainly a happy hunting ground for me going back over the years . . . I have won a lot of World Cups here. This is a great win. I am really pleased.”

The World Cup Series is New Zealand’s highest-ranked competition and runs over five rounds with the best four to count for the final standings. The next round will be held at Taupo (December 17), followed by Dannevirke (January 8), with the final in Hawera (January 28), carrying extra points. The winner of the New Zealand league has the opportunity to travel to the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup final in Omaha, Nebraska, in early April.

Results –

POLi Payments FEI World Cup (NZ League) round two: Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 1, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 3, Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) Henton Faberge 4, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 5, Samantha van Lierde (Cambridge) Cadillac NZPH 6.

WHAT: POLi Payments FEI World Cup (NZ League) – round two

WHERE: Takapoto Estate, Cambridge

WHEN: Saturday, November 5, 2022

START LISTS AND RESULTS: https://www.evoevents.co.nz/resultClass/2135885021/15/-1

© Scoop Media

