Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Aotearoa With Their First Ever Acrobatic Performance On Ice Touring NZ In 2023

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL – A Breakthrough Ice Experience

announces its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season!

Featuring seven traditional circus acts including Trapeze, Banquine, Pendular Poles and Aerial Straps – all on ice!

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time premieres in Christchurch on Friday 16th June at Horncastle Arena. This spectacular show will travel nationally from Christchurch to finish at Auckland’s Spark Arena in July. Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Wednesday 16th November 2022.

In addition to seven of the gravity-defying traditional circus disciplines, the production also features traditional figure skating and extreme skating – two disciplines that have never been seen before in a Cirque du Soleil production.

Thrilling more than 1.8 million people worldwide since its creation in 2017, CRYSTAL blends the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats. The show takes audiences on a whimsical journey into a vivid and imaginary world where up is down, left is right, and nothing is as it seems.

“CRYSTAL is a show full of “firsts” for Cirque du Soleil, and it has really helped shift our perspective on the interesting ways that the circus arts continue to evolve,” says Robert Tannion, CRYSTAL’s Artistic Director.

“The performance itself is all about perspective – how we see ourselves is a direct reflection of how we see the world. It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice and we can’t wait to bring it to New Zealand in 2023.”

Geoff Jones, TEG CEO said, "It's no secret that Australians love Cirque Du Soleil. We are thrilled to continue our long standing relationship with this incredible organisation. It’s a privilege to work with such a talented group of people who embrace boundless creativity. We know Aussie fans will be blown away by Crystal. This show is everything that you love about Cirque Du Soleil and so much more. We look forward to bringing Crystal to Australia and know it will create beautiful memories for those who are lucky enough to see it”.

About CRYSTAL

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show’s protagonist, Crystal, as she becomes who she was always destined to be – herself.

Using astounding on-ice visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on a visual and auditory acrobatic experience that’s suitable for all ages.

Fun Facts

CRYSTAL is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd creation and the company’s very first acrobatic experience on ice.

Since its creation in 2017, the show has toured to over 115 cities in 12 different countries including Canada, the US, UK, Mexico, France, Germany, and more!

cities in different countries including Canada, the US, UK, Mexico, France, Germany, and more! This one-of-a-kind performance features seven traditional circus acts including trapeze, hand-to-hand, Banquine, aerial straps, hand-to-trapeze, juggling, and hand balancing – all performed on ice!

traditional circus acts including trapeze, hand-to-hand, Banquine, aerial straps, hand-to-trapeze, juggling, and hand balancing – The CRYSTAL team makes approximately 300 real snowballs each week to use during pre-show animation.

real snowballs each week to use during pre-show animation. CRYSTAL is Cirque du Soleil’s first and only touring show to incorporate multiple remastered pop songs into the soundtrack of a show – Beyoncé’s Halo, U2’s Beautiful Day, Nina Simone’s Sinnerman, and Sia’s Chandelier.

The show travels with 80 pairs of skates (both hockey and figure skates) and each artist wears up to 4 pairs per show!

pairs of skates (both hockey and figure skates) and each artist wears up to 4 pairs per show! CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

CHRISTCHURCH HORNCASTLE ARENA

FRI 16 JUNE 7:30

SAT 17 JUNE 4PM & 8PM

SUN 18 JUNE 1PM & 5PM

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA

TUE 4, WED 5, THU 6, FRI 7 JULY 7:30PM

SAT 8 JULY 4 & 8PM

SUN 9 JULY 1PM & 5PM

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

CDS FANCLUB PRESALE: Tue 8 Nov, 9am > Thu 10 Nov, 9am

CHRISTCHURCH TICKETEK NZ PRESALE: Mon 14 Nov, 12pm > Wed 16 Nov, 11am

AUCKLAND TICKETMASTER NZ PRESALE: Mon 14 Nov, 12pm > Wed 16 Nov, 11am

General tickets will be on-sale on Wednesday 16th November

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL:

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries.

ABOUT TEG LIVE

TEG Live is wholly owned by TEG, Asia Pacific’s leading ticketing, live entertainment and data analytics company. TEG Live is a dynamic and diverse promoter of live content in music, sport, family entertainment, eSports and exhibitions. TEG Live connects millions of fans every year with unique live experiences and adds value to events with hospitality and sponsorship services.

