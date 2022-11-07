ASB Classic-bound Danish Teenager Wins Paris Masters To Climb Into World Top-10

ASB Classic event director Nicolas Lamperin is thrilled with the success of Auckland-bound Holger Rune, who is the hottest mover in world tennis.

The Danish teenager, who last month confirmed his place for January’s ATP Tournament in Auckland, has since been on a remarkable run of form culminating in a brilliant victory over Novak Djokovic in the prestigious Paris Masters today, his first ATP1000 tournament victory.

This follows finishing runner-up at the ATP 500 Basel Indoor and Sofia 250 and victory at Stockholm 250 in the last month.

Rune has accounted for seven world top-10 players in his four-week blitz which has seen his world ranking jump from 32 to 10 when the new rankings are confirmed tomorrow.

Djokovic, who succumbed to the charge from Rune3-6 6-3 7-5 in the Paris final today, is lavish in his praise for the 19-year-old Dane, labelling him the “the future of the sport.”

"I really like him. Very nice guy, great family, great team of people around him.,” said Djokovic. “Fantastic work ethic that he has, and he deserves his success. I followed him the last three, four years, his uprising through the Challenger level and then getting now to Top 10 in the world.

"No doubt that he's the future of the sport, along with Alcaraz. I'm not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality, you're a very dedicated guy who loves tennis," Djokovic said.

"You've put in a lot of hours of hard work, it's paying off for you and your future is bright. I think he's very good for our sport in general."

Rune began the year ranked 103 in the world, but has chalked up wins in ATP 250 events in San Remo, Munich and Stockholm, lost in the final at Basel, Sofia and now has claimed his first ATP 1000 tournament victory at the Paris Masters.

After pushing to 32 in the world when he confirmed his start for Auckland, his run of form will take his ranking officially to 10. He will be first alternate for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where an undefeated champion could win close to NZ8m.

Lamperin said that to attract two top-10 and one top-15 in the world in Rune, Caster Ruud and Cameron Norrie, is tremendous kudos for the tournament.

“After an absence of three years, you do not quite know how the tournament will be perceived by the players. But I am delighted that we have these three global stars coming to Auckland for the men’s event.

“We have already announced world no 4 Coco Gauff for the women and we are confident of some more high profile players in the coming couple of weeks.

“If anyone is looking for the ideal Christmas present for the family, then the ASB Classic at Stanley St is going to be the hottest ticket in town.”

Details: www.asbclassic.co.nz

