The Stranglers (UK) Announce New Zealand Tour For April 2023

Legendary UK hellraisers The Stranglers and Kiwi rocker Jon Toogood (Shihad) will electrify New Zealand crowds in April 2023, with concerts announced for Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Plus1 and The Sound proudly present The Stranglers live in New Zealand:

Thursday 13 April: CHRISTCHURCH, Isaac Theatre Royal

Friday 14 April, WELLINGTON, Opera House

Saturday 15 April, AUCKLAND, Town Hall

Get ready for The Stranglers’ hits like Golden Brown, Peaches, No More Heroes, Get A Grip On Yourself and Skin Deep. As a bonus treat, Jon Toogood will open all three shows, performing Shihad classics like Home Again, Pacifier, Run, and personal favourites.

Tickets for all three shows are on pre-sale via Plus1, Ticketmaster and Ticketek from 9am Tuesday 8 November. General sales will begin at 9am Thursday 10 November.

Formed in 1974 in Guildford, England, The Stranglers’ no bullshit attitude saw them embraced by the punk movement of the late '70s.

They released their first three albums - Rattus Norvegicus, No More Heroes and Black And White - within an astonishing 13 months of each other, gaining hit singles like Peaches, No More Heroes and Walk On By.

More success was to follow with the likes of Always The Sun, Strange Little Girl and the mercurial Golden Brown, amongst many others.

The Stranglers have achieved 24 top 40 singles and 19 top 40 albums throughout their 49-year career.

The band’s latest album Dark Matters was released in September last year and is a tribute to their keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who passed away in 2020. Greenfield’s final concert with The Stranglers was at the Auckland Town Hall in February 2020.

With a highly original sound, combining a brilliant melodic touch with a genuine dark aggression and effortless cool, The Stranglers are now recognized as one of the most credible and influential bands to have emerged from the punk era.

Complete NZ tour information is available at plus1.co.nz

