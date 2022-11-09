Get Outdoors Week 2022 Focuses On Accessibility

Get Outdoors Week (GO Week) returns for another year from 12 – 20 November

Led by Recreation Aotearoa, GO Week is a national campaign that encourages Kiwis to get out and explore the great outdoors. The week is an opportunity for Kiwis to try something new, enjoy outdoor adventures with friends and whānau, and bask in the environmental treasures of Aotearoa.

Recreation Aotearoa CEO, Andrew Leslie, says: “Aotearoa is known for the outdoors, and as we welcome back tourists and promote our country to the international market, it’s equally important for us to encourage locals to explore their own backyard. There is a wealth of adventure awaiting Kiwis and GO Week is a wonderful way for us to highlight that.”

This year the week has a focus on accessibility, highlighting outdoor activity for all ages and abilities – whether it is someone with mobility differences or a family just starting to explore the outdoors.

Andrew says, “As someone who lives with a disability, it’s fantastic to use GO Week as a way to promote the stories, innovations, and opportunities out there for people with different accessibility needs and experiences. We know that in any give week disabled people participate less, and in fewer recreation activities, than non-disabled people. The outdoors is for everyone regardless of their ability, age, gender, ethnicity, or location.”

During the campaign, GO Week will be sharing the stories of people with different accessibility needs and the ways they experience the outdoors. Stories from Mark Inglis (ONZM), Dave MacCalman (Halberg Foundation), and Kimberly Graham (Grab Your Wheels) will be featured.

GO Week also has the backing of leading outdoor recreation and wellbeing organisations, including New Zealand Mountain Safety Council, The Department of Conservation, Further Faster, Recreational Services, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, Outdoorsy NZ, Back Country Cuisine, and Zealandia.

There are a number of ways Kiwis can get involved and share their support for GO Week this year:

Getting outdoors and sharing your adventures on social media, using #GOWeekNZ will put you in the draw to win daily prizes.

Becoming a GO Week Ambassador and spreading the word about the campaign.

Taking part in an organised GO Week event or hosting your own – share your event here.

For more information, free tools, resources, and stories to help you plan and prepare for an awesome adventure head to getoutdoorsweek.co.nz or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

