Hamilton Finishes On Podium In Rok Cup Las Vegas

Prominent Christchurch motorsport driver and coach, Matt Hamilton has finished on the podium at the Rok Cup Vegas karting event in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Hamilton and Waikato’s teenager Jay Urwin were the sole kiwi karters competing in the final of the US series raced in every division of the Vortex Rok racing, including the evolving “shifter” classes which caters for drivers who wish to compete in a gearbox category but with modest costs and settled regulations.

Hamilton has finished second in the Rok Shifter Masters class after a strong weekend of racing, after qualifying No 1 on the grid for the final, after winning three heats.

Brazilian Antonio Pizzonia slipped through on the opening lap, followed by American Jordan Musser, with the trio skipping away from the field but within one second of each other. The kiwi driver found a way past Musser with three laps remaining in the 25-lap final to finish a close second to Pizzonia.

Hamilton is no stranger to motorsport success in circuit racing and KartSport both in New Zealand and overseas, as a 13-time national karting champion and with kart success in Europe and USA in his resume.

Urwin, a National Schools champion and fiercely prominent in both North Island and National Championships this season, has already enjoyed experience in USA and Europe, at the SuperNationals in Las Vegas and Rotax Max Grand Final in Italy respectively.

The driver from the Tokoroa club had some challenges in qualifying but made it into the field for the grand final back in 35th position.

He showed his class to make plenty of passes to eventually finish 28th in a tightly packed field in the Rok Shifter class.

© Scoop Media

