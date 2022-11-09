Cancel Everything, The Grand Tour Is Coming

Lock it in your calendar. The Grand Tour Racing Festival - a celebration and unification of New Zealand’s top 20 premier racing events - is steaming towards Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato, and Wellington, after an epic stop at Hawke’s Bay.

Not only does The Grand Tour celebrate the best racing at the best venues, but all the action off the track too. Eat, drink, and get racy at New Zealand’s ultimate entertainment extravaganza. An unmissable event series with all the ingredients of a perfect day out, so wherever you are in the country, rally your crew and lock in your tickets before they’re gone.

As a taste of what’s to come…

Pukekohe Park – Auckland

November 19th, Counties Cup Day – the day where Franklin really comes to the party, get on the right track and add this one to the diary.

comes to the party, get on the right track and add this one to the diary. December 26th, Boxing Day Races – Auckland’s iconic summer celebration is coming to Pukekohe Park for the first time. Round up the crew for a Christmas debrief and make Boxing Day one to remember.

January 21st, New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Million – 2023 is Pukekohe’s turn to see the stars come out to play at what is the country’s richest sporting event taking place late into the summer evening.

Te Rapa Racecourse – Waikato

December 10th, SkyCity Hamilton Waikato Cup Day – Kicking off The Grand Tour in the city of the future, with Waikato’s biggest pre-xmas party.

And for the first time ever, two of New Zealand’s most iconic racedays will be held in the Waikato – New Year’s Day Races on January 1st, and NZ Derby Day on March 4th.

Trentham Racecouse – Wellington

December 3rd – Saddle up for a pre-Christmas doozy at Trentham – with fabulous packages on offer, get the gang together for an unforgettable day.

January 28th – Get set for summer’s greatest spectacle with the 150th running of the NZCIS Wellington Cup. Make sure you’re on-course for the most sought-after midsummer party in Wellington.

Riccarton Park – Christchurch

November 5th,, 9th, 12th – Christchurch Cup Week – three days of on and off track action at Riccarton Park, celebrating all that’s great about spring in the region! This Christchurch social highlight features racing, fashion, food, and entertainment, across three unbeatable days. A week Cantabrians dare not miss.

© Scoop Media

