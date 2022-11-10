Déjà Vu! L.A.B Repeat History In The 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards

Repeating their 2021 haul L.A.B has secured their spot in award history, taking out the same four Tūī for the second year running at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

Their success story continues with the group taking home Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of The Year for their fifth album L.A.B. V, Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year for ‘Mr Reggae’, Te Roopu Toa | Best Group and Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist.

Country singer-songwriter Tami Neilson has won three Tūī: her 6th Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa | Best Country Artist, as well as Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist, and Massey University Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa | Best Producer for her album Kingmaker. Tami’s Best Producer nod makes her the first solo female to win the award since Bic Runga in 2006.

Fresh from their APRA Silver Scroll win, Rob Ruha has been recognised as 2022’s Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist for his album Preservation of Scenery and under his mentorship, Te Tairāwhiti tira waiata Ka Hao received Te Māngai Pāho Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa | Best Māori Artist and the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Tūī for Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice and ’35’ (ft. Rob Ruha) respectively.

Tauranga-based artist and first-time nominee Georgia Lines has scooped the Tūī for Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year for her sophomore EP Human, while pop juggernaut BENEE takes home the 2022 Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist for the fourth year running.

The other winners this year include Waipu-based metal band Alien Weaponry for Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist, Vera Ellen for Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist for the critically acclaimed It’s Your Birthday, first time nominee LEAPING TIGER for Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist, and Robert Ashworth & Sarah Watkins for Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist for their album Moonstone - a collection of works by New Zealand composers.

Two-time 2022 Pacific Music Award winners Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan and P. Smith also took home the Tūī for Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist for The Panthers OST.

Another year, another awards season for Six60 who continue to show us why they’re history makers, taking out Te Toa Hoko Teitei | Highest Selling Artist for the fourth year running, and Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau | Radio Airplay Record of the Year for the sixth time for their single ‘Someone To Be Around’.

There will be one surprise award announced tonight - the Tūī for Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga | People's Choice will be tallied up and presented to the recipient this evening and on social media.

