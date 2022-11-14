Friday After Five Street Party Returns To Devonport With Family-friendly, Festive Fun

Devonport’s celebrated Friday After Five street party returns to Clarence Street next month after a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions.

Organised and hosted by the Devonport Business Association, Friday After Five features a range of food stalls, children’s entertainers, street theatre, circus acts and live music.

Clarence Street will be closed to traffic from midday on Friday, 2 December, with the activities – including a photo booth, mini tennis court, glow tent and bike valet – starting at 5pm.

Local bar Tiny Triumphs will host free performances by bands including King Horse Empire, Apera, Typhoon Sonics, and Napoleon Baby! Three of the bands are from the North Shore.

“Friday After Five is one of our most popular community events for locals and visitors alike, and we’re so excited to be hosting it again this year,” said Dianne Hale, chair of the Devonport Business Association.

“The event showcases the breadth of talent we have here on the peninsula, as well as our beautiful seaside location. It promises to be an evening of great family fun.”

