Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Friday After Five Street Party Returns To Devonport With Family-friendly, Festive Fun

Monday, 14 November 2022, 6:24 am
Press Release: Friday After Five

Devonport’s celebrated Friday After Five street party returns to Clarence Street next month after a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions.

Organised and hosted by the Devonport Business Association, Friday After Five features a range of food stalls, children’s entertainers, street theatre, circus acts and live music.

Clarence Street will be closed to traffic from midday on Friday, 2 December, with the activities – including a photo booth, mini tennis court, glow tent and bike valet – starting at 5pm.

Local bar Tiny Triumphs will host free performances by bands including King Horse Empire, Apera, Typhoon Sonics, and Napoleon Baby! Three of the bands are from the North Shore.

Friday After Five is one of our most popular community events for locals and visitors alike, and we’re so excited to be hosting it again this year,” said Dianne Hale, chair of the Devonport Business Association.

“The event showcases the breadth of talent we have here on the peninsula, as well as our beautiful seaside location. It promises to be an evening of great family fun.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Friday After Five on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 