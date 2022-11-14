The Cows Have Gone Home, And Now The Trucks Move In!

Canterbury AG Park will be bursting at the seams. SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER

TMC Trucking Industry show is like now other show, there is so much happening that its almost impossible to write about it all. Key points are largest inflatable truck in the world will be sure to be crowd stopper, 23 metres long includes 2 giant slides. Carters Tyre Run this is sure to make the kids dirty but will be so much fun. Road Metals giant sandpit full of treasure. A special transport village mini golf area and photo boards so make sure you bring your camera. When the kids are tied drop into the colour tent. Don’t miss the Valvoline Road Safety Track, bespoke scooters and carts have been blinged up so kids under 10 can have fun but also learn about road safety. Beside the track is the newly refurbished road safety truck, step inside to experience what it like to drive a truck from the virtual reality headsets. All the activities are FREE its unbelievable.

The industry is on show to showcase the skills and professionalism that is in the industry. TR Group Truck Driving championships is on. Palfinger truck mounted crane competition and Forklift competitions are both taking place while the show is on.

Working displays and Career opportunities. Just look for the Careers stop signs and ask about the opportunities. Those huge cranes that you only see from a distance are coming along to compete in the Liebherr Crane competition, so that will be an eyeopener.

Show shop has 1000 remote control trucks for sale. These would normally retail for over $80 but at the show they will be from $25. These have been specially imported for the event you can not buy these models in the shops. Great Xmas presents.

The stars of the show – the working trucks that line up for the Show & Shine. Over 400 working trucks will be polished and cleaned for the competition. Over 40 awards are given out later to the drivers. The drivers of these trucks are the hardworking highly skilled professional drivers that make sure that freight is moved. They are essential workers. Its time to come along and say thanks! Thanks for working through covid making sure our supermarkets, supplies and medicines got delivered. You can tell how much pride they have for their job when you see their truck. You can vote for the best one in the public choice!

Gather your family and friends and plan to spend the whole day. Lots of food vans or bring your picnic. Entry to the show is off Wigram Road, lots of free parking

$10.00 entry and Kids are free, and all the activities are free. You can prebuy tickets on eventfinda or pay at the gate.

TMC Trucking Industry Show is organised by NZ Trucking Association Carol McGeady carol.mcgeady@trucking.nz

© Scoop Media

