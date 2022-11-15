Kiwis Lace Up Their Sneakers To Support New Zealanders With Diabetes

Kiwis will be swapping their stilettos, sandals and jandals in favour of sneakers on Friday to support the second annual diabetes fundraising initiative Sneaker Friday.

Diabetes New Zealand is encouraging as many New Zealanders as possible to get involved to help raise money and awareness for the country’s biggest and fastest growing health crisis.

Kiwis are encouraged to don a pair of sneakers to work or at play and donate via the Givealittle page. Funds raised will be used to help provide vital support and improve the lives of the 290,000 Kiwis living with diabetes.

Last year’s inaugural Sneaker Friday took place during an Alert Level 3 Covid lockdown, so organisers are looking forward to more people participating this year with many Kiwis back working in offices.

Diabetes NZ chief executive officer Heather Verry says Sneaker Friday is a fun and easy way to help raise awareness for diabetes which has reached epidemic proportions in New Zealand.

“Diabetes is a condition that touches the lives of many Kiwis whether you are living with it yourself or know someone who is. More than 290,000 New Zealanders have diabetes and that number is set to rise dramatically over the next 20 years,” says Verry.

“Ninety percent of the time, people with diabetes self-manage their condition but support of friends and whānau and organisations like Diabetes New Zealand is also crucial. Education, awareness and funds raised from Sneaker Friday can help turn the tide on this to ensure people living with diabetes can live well.”

Chiefs rugby player Reuben O’Neill, who has type 1 diabetes, is getting behind the campaign and wearing his sneakers on Friday.

“I’ll be hanging up my rugby boots and rocking my ASICS on Friday for a cause that is close to my heart. Staying active is hugely important for managing diabetes and helping you feel better physically and mentally,” says O’Neill, who was diagnosed with diabetes at age 16.

“It doesn’t matter where you are or what you are doing on Friday – whatever it is you are doing, give a little and just wear your sneakers to do it!”

Sneaker Friday is part of Diabetes Action Month which is taking place nationwide in November.

For more information visit:

www.diabetesactionmonth.org.nz or go to www.givealittle.co.nz/event/sneaker-friday-2022

