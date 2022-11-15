Big Freedia Joins GZA, Talib Kweli & The Soul Rebels For Their Two New Zealand Shows!

Adding a fresh flavour to an already impressive collective line-up of GZA, Talib Kweli and The Soul Rebels, is the addition of larger-than-life New Orleans rap artist, Big Freedia to the bill. Known as the Queen of Bounce and renowned for her infectious energy and personality, there is simply no one quite like Big Freedia, the ‘Queen Diva’!

In addition to releasing her own critically acclaimed EPs, ‘3rd Ward Bounce’ (2018), ‘Louder’ (2020), and ‘Big Diva Energy’ (2021), Big Freedia has also appeared on numerous high-profile projects, including Beyoncé’s Grammy award-winning, ‘Formation’, and the recently released track coined the song of the summer, ‘Break My Soul’. Bringing her distinctive voice and signature catch-phrases to all her work, she also collaborated on Drake’s ‘Nice For What’, and has teamed up with pop starlets Lizzo, Kesha and Charlie XCX to name but a few.

Joining the loud and proud Big Freedia on this incredible line-up is hip-hop royalty - GZA aka the Genius from Wu-Tang Clan who always impresses with his cool, precise flow, and literate rhymes, and Talib Kweli from Black Star, one of the most lyrically-gifted, socially aware, and politically insightful rappers. Both cultural icons in the hip-hop world, and highly respected for their landmark solo work and influential co-acts, the collective rapping power of these three artists will raise the roof!

Providing the solid backing to cement and bring together these unique collaborative performances for the collective is brass sensation from New Orleans, The Soul Rebels. Renowned for their almighty stage presence and numerous explosive collabs, the eight-member brass ensemble bring together the collective’s powerful sound to deliver a show like no other.

An opportunity to witness such a high calibre multi-talent performance such as this culturally significant show, will be a unique and special memory as each artist brings their own distinct vibe to the party. All of the elements combining to make this live hip-hop and brass music event a stunning once in a lifetime, jam-packed gig that is not to be missed!

NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

Friday 31st March 2023 – Trusts Arena, Auckland NZ

Saturday 1st April 2023 – TSB Arena, Wellington NZ

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

for more information: http://www.bluesfesttouring.co.nz/

DOWNLOAD MEDIA ASSETS HERE

SEE BELOW FOR SNAPSHOT BIOS:

Big Freedia

Known as the larger-than life ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music, Big Freedia is a nationally recognized hip-hop artist, TV personality and cultural influencer. Most recently she made headline news for her feature on Beyoncé’s long-awaited lead single ‘Break My Soul’, released on June 21.

In addition to releasing her own critically acclaimed EP’s 3rd Ward Bounce (2018), Louder (2020), and Big Diva Energy (2021), the Big Freedia, also known as the Queen of New Orleans Bounce, also appeared on numerous high-profile projects, including Beyoncé’s Grammy award-winning, ‘Formation’, and on Drake’s ‘Nice For What’, where she brings her distinctive voice and signature catchphrases to all her work. Last year, she covered ‘Judas’ on Lady Gaga’s Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Album (2021). Big Freedia is known for her infectious energy and personality.

In 2019, she was the official host for the Met Gala IG Live Stream Red Carpet event and a host of 2021's Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve TV celebration. Known by her fans as the “Queen Diva”, Big Freedia is a loud and proud advocate for racial and gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

Talib Kweli

The Brooklyn-based MC earned his stripes as one of the most lyrically-gifted, socially aware and politically insightful rappers to emerge in the last 20 years. Talib Kweli stands as one of the world’s most talented and most accomplished Hip Hop artists.

Whether working with Mos Def as one-half of Black Star, partnering with producer Hi-Tek for Reflection Eternal, releasing landmark solo material or collaborating with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Just Blaze, J Dilla, or Madlib, Kweli commands attention by delivering top-tier lyricism, crafting captivating stories and showing the ability to rhyme over virtually any type of instrumental.

GZA

GZA, aka the Genius, was the most cerebral MC in the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as perhaps the most acclaimed. His cool, precise flow and intricate, literate rhymes weren’t as theatrical as Method Man or Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the two biggest commercial stars to spring from the collective.

But among hip-hop aficionados, GZA was revered for his flawless technique and lyrical dexterity, and was considered by many to be the best pure rapper in the entire Clan.

The Soul Rebels

Brass sensation The Soul Rebels are riding high in 2022 after receiving national attention following the release of their new album, Poetry In Motion. The eight-member collective appeared on Sony Music artist G-Eazy featuring Lil Wayne’s new single ‘When You’re Gone’, Def Jam artist Dave East and Nas’ ‘Godfather 4’ single, Big Freedia and Icona Pop’s ‘Pipe That’, and reached fans with original singles ‘Greatness’, featured as ESPN's official College Hoops theme anthem, and ‘Good Time’ featured on Netflix’s #BlackAF and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

On the heels of their new supergroup with The Wu Tang Clan, The Soul Rebels continue to expand their international reach touring four continents including Europe, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan.

Their explosive stage presence has led to live collaborations with the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Pretty Lights, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Matisyahu.

© Scoop Media

