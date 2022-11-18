Diversity Festival 2022 | Wellington

The Diversity Network is hosting its annual Diversity Festival in partnership with the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and other organisations on Sunday, 11th December 2022 at SULT228, Victoria University Of Wellington, Kelburn Campus.

The event aims to promote diversity and brings an array of rich cultures together to an evening of celebration, bonding, and unity over dinner and cultural performances from a wide range of ethnic communities across Wellington.

The evening will start with dinner being served at 5-6pm, with the Festival kicking off at 6:00pm and ending at 9;30pm. As part of the event, there will be a panel discussion on the importance of cross-cultural understanding and what we can do in Aotearoa New Zealand to foster these relations.

Please find the event link here: Diversity Festival 2022 | Event Link

