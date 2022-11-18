Strong Central Hinds Named For Start Of 2022/23 Season
The Central Hinds are raring to go as the NZC women's Domestic season gets underway this weekend around the country - weather permitting.
Last summer, the Hinds' Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day campaign came to a premature halt thanks to a frustrating run of washouts at the business end of their season.
It's the team’s strongest format and the team had been in contention for the Final until they were thrown a succession of cruel curve balls by the weather gods, and rainy weather is now again forecast for this season’s opener against the Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park, tomorrow.
Both teams were forced to train indoors in New Plymouth by heavy rain today, but the Hinds remain optimistic about getting on the park over the weekend’s twin rounds, and are hungry to rip into 2022/23 after an excellent preseason build-up to the competition.
A calf injury to hometown Taranaki batter Emily Cunningham at training this week has been the only hiccup in preparations which have otherwise gone smoothly.
The selectors have named a predictable squad, complete with WHITE FERNS stars Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair; Nelson batter Kate Gaging coming in for the more experienced Cunningham while youngsters Ocean Bartlett and Ashtuti Kumar are unavailable due to the impending New Zealand Women's Development tour of India where they will play India U19 and West Indies U19s.
Natalie Dodd is back to lead the Hinds squad with her ocean of experience, the team's strong build-up including a victory over the Auckland Hearts in the annual Taupo Quad warm-up tournament a couple of weeks ago.
The scheduled start in New Plymouth for Round One tomorrow is 10.30am, with the toss set for 10am (or delayed until such time as the ground is ready to play on), and there will be livescoring and updates at www.cdcricket.co.nz. In an exciting addition to coverage this season, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches will also be livestreamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz.
On Sunday, the second round against the Hearts takes place at the same venu, between the same teams.
Follow the team on social media channels with #CENTRALHINDS
HALLYBURTON JOHNSTONE SHIELD 2022/23
ROUND ONE • 10.30am Saturday, 19 November
Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park
ROUND TWO • 10.00am Sunday, 20 November
Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park
Natalie Dodd – captain, wicketkeeper, Taranaki
Jess Watkin – vice-captain, Manawatu
Georgia Atkinson, Manawatu
Claudia Green, Nelson
Mikaela Greig, Manawatu
Melissa Hansen, Wairarapa
Kate Gaging, Nelson
Rosemary Mair, Hawke's Bay
Cate Pedersen, Hawke's Bay
MoniqueRees, Nelson
Hannah Rowe, Manawatu
Kerry Tomlinson, Hawke's Bay
Head Coach – Jamie Watkins
Assistant Coach – Debu Banik
Physiotherapist – Hannah Manu
Unavailable for selection:
Ashtuti Kumar and Ocean Bartlett (NZ Development tour of India)
Emily Cunningham (calf injury)
Auckland Hearts squad
Lauren Down (c)
Bella
Armstrong
Skye Bowden
Sydney Bultitude
Sarah Carnachan (w)
Emma Irwin
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Amberley Parr Thompson
Katie Perkins
Josie Penfold
Molly Penfold
Saachi Shahri