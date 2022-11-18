Strong Central Hinds Named For Start Of 2022/23 Season

The Central Hinds are raring to go as the NZC women's Domestic season gets underway this weekend around the country - weather permitting.

Last summer, the Hinds' Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day campaign came to a premature halt thanks to a frustrating run of washouts at the business end of their season.

It's the team’s strongest format and the team had been in contention for the Final until they were thrown a succession of cruel curve balls by the weather gods, and rainy weather is now again forecast for this season’s opener against the Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park, tomorrow.

Both teams were forced to train indoors in New Plymouth by heavy rain today, but the Hinds remain optimistic about getting on the park over the weekend’s twin rounds, and are hungry to rip into 2022/23 after an excellent preseason build-up to the competition.

A calf injury to hometown Taranaki batter Emily Cunningham at training this week has been the only hiccup in preparations which have otherwise gone smoothly.

The selectors have named a predictable squad, complete with WHITE FERNS stars Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair; Nelson batter Kate Gaging coming in for the more experienced Cunningham while youngsters Ocean Bartlett and Ashtuti Kumar are unavailable due to the impending New Zealand Women's Development tour of India where they will play India U19 and West Indies U19s.

Natalie Dodd is back to lead the Hinds squad with her ocean of experience, the team's strong build-up including a victory over the Auckland Hearts in the annual Taupo Quad warm-up tournament a couple of weeks ago.

The scheduled start in New Plymouth for Round One tomorrow is 10.30am, with the toss set for 10am (or delayed until such time as the ground is ready to play on), and there will be livescoring and updates at www.cdcricket.co.nz. In an exciting addition to coverage this season, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches will also be livestreamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz.

On Sunday, the second round against the Hearts takes place at the same venu, between the same teams.

Follow the team on social media channels with #CENTRALHINDS

HALLYBURTON JOHNSTONE SHIELD 2022/23

ROUND ONE • 10.30am Saturday, 19 November

Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park

ROUND TWO • 10.00am Sunday, 20 November

Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park

Natalie Dodd – captain, wicketkeeper, Taranaki

Jess Watkin – vice-captain, Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson, Manawatu

Claudia Green, Nelson

Mikaela Greig, Manawatu

Melissa Hansen, Wairarapa

Kate Gaging, Nelson

Rosemary Mair, Hawke's Bay

Cate Pedersen, Hawke's Bay

MoniqueRees, Nelson

Hannah Rowe, Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson, Hawke's Bay

Head Coach – Jamie Watkins

Assistant Coach – Debu Banik

Physiotherapist – Hannah Manu

Unavailable for selection:

Ashtuti Kumar and Ocean Bartlett (NZ Development tour of India)

Emily Cunningham (calf injury)

Auckland Hearts squad

Lauren Down (c)

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Sydney Bultitude

Sarah Carnachan (w)

Emma Irwin

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Amberley Parr Thompson

Katie Perkins

Josie Penfold

Molly Penfold

Saachi Shahri

