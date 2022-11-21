Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Farmlands Launches Its Christmas Charity Fundraising Drive – Tag Your Charity

Monday, 21 November 2022, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Farmlands

Farmlands’ Christmas charity fundraising drive, Tag Your Charity, begins today. Through this initiative, Farmlands aims to raise $200,000 to be shared by national partner, I Am Hope, and more than 70 community charities.

This is the second year that Farmlands has rallied the combined reach of its 82 retail stores to support a national charity, as well as local charities in all the regional and rural communities that Farmlands operates.

From today until the end of the year, customers visiting Farmlands stores will be invited to donate to I Am Hope or the local charity chosen by the Farmlands store team.

“Tag Your Charity is one way that Farmlands looks to give back to the communities across Aotearoa that we support and that our people are a part of,” said Farmlands CEO, Tanya Houghton.

“Last year Tag Your Charity was a fantastic campaign that raised $170,000 in total. We really appreciate the support we received from our customers to make it a success, and we hope they get in behind this year’s fundraising effort.”

“We are hoping to do better than last year by raising more than $200,000, and we are kick starting the fundraising off by donating $50,000 from Farmlands.”

One of the unique things about Tag Your Charity is that customers can choose between I Am Hope and the important work it does to support mental health for all New Zealanders, and a local charity that directly positively impacts one community. $20,000 of the Farmlands Tag Your Charity donation will be added to the total funds raised for I Am Hope and the other $30,000 will be shared equally by the locally selected charities.

When a customer donates, they are given a coloured ear tag to hang on a purpose-built Christmas tree in the Farmlands store to represent their chosen charity. The Christmas trees make it clear to customers when they visit Farmlands what charities are being supported and promote more donations.

In addition to funds raised directly in its stores, Farmlands has recruited some of its key suppliers to sponsor and further support the fundraising efforts. Tag Your Charity is being supported this year by Lynn River, Z, Caltex, Challenge, Corteva, Summit Steel & Wire, Allflex, Cocky Apparel and Arxada.

About I Am Hope

For over a decade, I Am Hope has promoted positive attitudinal societal change around mental health throughout Aotearoa, offering hope and a voice to young people in schools and in communities.

“One of the universal experiences as a human being is that sticky feeling that you are not good enough. We call this the inner critic. I Am Hope's job is to reduce the barriers to this kōrero through our own vulnerable stories and show our kids that they are valued, and this critic is both normal and manageable,” said I Am Hope Founding Ambassador, Mike King.

“We really appreciate the support that Farmlands provides through Tag Your Charity and the funds raised will go towards some of our key in-school mental health initiatives.”

Local charities being supported this year

Every Farmlands store has chosen a local charity that supports their community. To find out which charity Farmlands’ stores are supporting, visit the Farmland website here.

Customers can keep an eye out for the Tag Your Charity Christmas trees when visiting any Farmlands store from Monday 21 November to donate over the holiday season.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Farmlands on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 