Exciting Newcomers Join Festival Favourites For The 36th Marlborough Wine & Food Festival

The locals-only and early-bird tickets sold out in a flash, a balmy La Niña summer is forecast and wineries are getting ready for the 2023 Marlborough Wine & Food Festival.

Wine Marlborough is delighted to see the return of New Zealand’s longest-running food and wine festival after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This will be the 36th Wine & Food Festival, bringing exciting newcomers such as Rimapere Vineyard and The Uncommon Wine of New Zealand to the fore alongside family-owned wineries that have exhibited at the festival for many years to become part of the festival’s heritage – such as Hunter’s Wines, Forrest Wines and Wairau River Wines.

General Manager of Wine Marlborough Marcus Pickens says the festival is shaping up beautifully.

“This is a heritage festival and we have a proven recipe for success. This will be a stellar event after a tough couple of years for the viticulture industry and wineries, chefs, caterers and bands are ready to celebrate what’s special about our region – amazing wine, delicious food, and friendly people.

“We are excited about our new offerings in 2023, such as The Lounge experience and a convenient cashless system. We are also rapt with our new, bigger venue at Renwick Domain, with its onsite parking and easy access.

“Our popular Culinary Pavilion, with cooking demonstrations by some of New Zealand’s best chefs, will be back, alongside multiple stages headlined by great high-profile musicians. It’s a very flexible offering – you have all you need for a great day with a general admission ticket or you can layer on some luxury with the VIP Retreat and masterclasses.”

Marcus encourages people to secure their tickets before they sell out, and to book any travel and accommodation soon after.

“Our early-bird and locals-only tickets were snapped up quickly in October. These early bird tickets are our way of thanking our amazing local attendees who return year after year and who we now see bringing their adult children – the new generation of wine and food lovers, for a special day.

“There will be a fair few tickets under the Christmas tree this year. A special bottle of Marlborough wine and tickets to the festival is a wonderful gift, and if you’re the giver it’s a cheeky way to get your perfect festival crew together.”

Marcus says the festival has seen a steady increase in attendees from Auckland and Canterbury, attributing this to the festival’s great reputation, heritage status – and Marlborough wine of course.

“We love it when people centre their Top of the South visit around the festival, working in some excellent outdoor adventures to their itinerary and adding more wineries and restaurants to their Marlborough must-do list,” Marcus says.

Festival facts

Saturday 11 February 2023

Renwick Domain on Uxbridge Street in Renwick

This is strictly an R18 event

There is on-site parking and the site and facilities are mobility-friendly

Festival bus transport between the venue and Blenheim CBD can be booked closer to the event date

Tickets

General admission and VIP Retreat tickets are available now. The Lounge tickets are selling out fast.

All ticket holders receive a souvenir wine glass, festival programme, access to the Culinary Pavilion and all entertainment zones.

Ticket holders for The Lounge enjoy exclusive access to a secure, comfortable area to relax in and enjoy appetisers and two glasses of Marlborough Méthode Traditionelle.

Ticket holders to the VIP Retreat have access to an open bar, non-alcoholic drinks, delicious food prepared by local chefs, salmon filleting tutorials and sashimi tasting and access to VIP toilets and coat check facilities.

Exhibitors, caterers and entertainment updates

30+ wineries and 15+ food trucks and caterers are confirmed for the festival to date, listed on the festival website: www.marlboroughwinefestival.co.nz

Keep an eye on the festival website and social media for announcements about masterclasses, the bands and any new exhibitors.

