Over $10k In Major Spot Prizes At Auckland Anniversary Regatta

Entrants in the 183rd Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta on 30 January 2023 will have the chance to win several major spot prizes totalling well over $10,000 in value, plus much more, thanks to the generosity of the event’s sponsors.

Regatta Chairman David Stone says they are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of the regatta’s sponsors, without whom this much-loved annual event wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s a real credit to the generous spirit of the organisations that support this event,” says David. “It’s been a tough time for many businesses, so we’re especially grateful to our sponsors for their continued support. It just shows how much this event means to people, and how much we all want to see it continue for the next 183 years and more.”

He’s hopeful the huge haul of prizes up for grabs will mean even more boaties get out on the water to race on Anniversary Day. “It’s a great day on the water either way,” says David, “but the chance to win some very big prizes makes it even more appealing.”

With overseas travel now back in full swing, long-time regatta sponsor Hawaiian Airlines has put up a trip for two to Hawaii with return flights to Honolulu. The full prize package includes flights, transfers thanks to Tourism Hawaii, and four nights accommodation at the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort. One lucky regatta entrant who attends the Prizegiving ceremony will be drawn out of the hat to win this amazing prize valued at approximately $5,000 (depending on the travel dates chosen by the winner).

Fosters Ship Chandlery, suppliers of boating equipment in Auckland for over 110 years, have also jumped on board this year, sponsoring a massive $3,000 worth of Harken-Fosters vouchers.

For regatta participants aged between 16 and 18 when they take part in the regatta, there’s a chance to win a 10 day voyage on the Spirit of New Zealand, thanks to the Spirit of Adventure Trust. Valued at $3,500, this is a life-changing opportunity that has already unlocked the potential of thousands of young Kiwis, leaving them ready to face their future.

Other spot prizes up for grabs include a paddleboard and kit valued at $850 from Burnsco, as well as Bluetooth speakers, Boating NZ magazine subscriptions, passes for bungee jumps, sailing experiences, mini golf, dinner vouchers and more.

Plus there is a $1,000 cash spot prize for one lucky skipper of a yacht, launch or tugboat who enters the regatta before the end of this year. And there are cash prizes based on entry fees for podium positions in every class, race and division.

There’s also the regatta’s impressive collection of over 60 trophies to be won. Valued at nearly $100,000 in total, some of the trophies date back to the 1800s, and some - like the America’s Cup - are even made of solid silver. The collection is on permanent display at the Maritime Museum, with the winner’s name engraved on each trophy, so regatta entrants have the chance to be immortalised as part of this iconic event’s history.

The Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta is also made possible with the support of Auckland Council, Lawson’s Dry Hills Wines, Rothbury Insurance Brokers, Ellerslie Jewellers, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, Trillian Trust, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

More information for participants and spectators, together with the online entry form, can be found at www.regatta.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

