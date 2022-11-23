Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2022 In Auckland

The International Powerlifting Federation and New Zealand Powerlifting Federation have invited the IPF member nations from 42 different nations to participate in the Men’s and Women’s Commonwealth Powerlifting & Benchpress Championships and Special Olympics Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships from 27th November to 4th December at Dew Drop Events Centre (Previously Vodafone Events Centre) BNZ Theatre 770 Great South Road, Manukau, Auckland 2104.

Powerlifting is a strength sport consisting of three lifts, Squats, Benchpress, and Deadlifts. It involves athletes to attempt maximal weight for a single lift.

New Zealand Powerlifting Federation Nationals was held early August of this year in Palmerston north, holding 5 days of lifting. A few of these Athletes will be completing at the Commonwealth Championship.

The Commonwealth Championship is likely to be the 3rd largest powerlifting championship after the World Championship and European Championships. The most recent World Championships has garnered close to a million views on EuroSports (the official broadcaster of the Olympic games in Europe), making it the biggest viewership in recent Powerlifting history. There are 454 athletes competing in 3-lift and 166 Bench only athletes across 28 sessions. This is the biggest Powerlifting Event in New Zealand History, and the first time ever to have double platforms running consecutively. The last time the Commonwealth Championship was held in New Zealand was in 2007.

There is a total of 176 athletes that will represent New Zealand across the week. This event will also be open to spectators and there will be a large NZ contingent to enter to compete. Amongst the female lifters would be the previous junior world champions in the 47kg and 52kg class Megan Li-smith and 4th place Open 57kg class Evie Corrigan, current bronze medallist in the 52kg junior class world championship Dana Ye-Lee, the unofficial world record holder in the 76kg class Karlina Tongotea. Amongst the men, we have the former world championship runner up in the 83kg junior class Tim Monigatti and ex Olympian cyclist Eddie Dawkins competing in 105kg open class. Hence your support would go a long way in supporting some of the world’s best lifters and we may even witness some world records being broken!

Quotes from Women Competing at commonwealths

Karlina Tongotea – Doctor (Auckland)

"I'm so excited to be competing internationally and for it to be in Aotearoa is the cherry on top. One of my goals is to officially set the world record total for U76kg and I'm looking forward to doing that with my whanau in the crowd"

Dana Ye-Lee – Student (Auckland)

“ Training for Commonwealths after Junior Worlds in September was initially very average, but I’ve found my feet and the hype has returned. Commonwealths is a special one - my last ever competition as a Junior and first in a new weight class, all on home soil! This is also the biggest event my partner and I have had the opportunity to do media coverage for, and I’ve been lucky enough to help in organising this event with my APA whānau. It’s going to be a busy week but I can’t wait to spend it with my friends from around the country and meet new faces from around the world! ‘I’m looking to set some new PB’s and have some fun to close off a crazy competition year”

Evie Corrigan- Support worker (Auckland)

“This is probably my hardest prep in 6 years of lifting. Juggling a quad injury, cutting weight, the stress of organising the competition, coaching my own clients and the demands of intense training. Just stepping onto the platform is going to be a big achievement for me, I’ve proven to myself how much I can handle. It may not be my best performance but I learn something new every time”

Evie also competed at IPF Worlds in June 2022 in South Africa, as well as being invited to compete at Sheffield 2023 powerlifting Championships in the United Kingdom. Only 12 men, and 12 women across the world are selected to compete. Evie will be representing the Oceania Region and New Zealand.

Quotes from Men Competing at commonwealths

Eddie Dawkins – ex Olympian cyclist

“Preparation for the Commonwealth championship has been an exciting one, full of great days and days I won’t forget, with the competition getting closer I am trying to remember my mindset before big international cycling events and how I combatted the nerves. Having those experiences under my belt will definitely help me to perform to my potential. My biggest challenge on the day will be to stick to the plan, as my coach Kris Lord and my training group know I like to go off script from time to time so sticking to the plan with be the biggest focus. My goal since the beginning of my powerlifting career is to be better then last time. My previous best total is 732.5kg so we are looking to set a new total best and challenge myself in each lift to get the most out my my body and see where I end up. Deadlift is my favourite and can’t wait from that moment on the stage when I’m pulling the bar up from the ground.”

Quotes from Masters Competing at commonwealths

Ali Gregg Consner – 84+ masters 2 class, she competed at Master Worlds in October in Canada in her first international competition, cleaning up with a bronze medal in squat, silver medal in bench, Gold medal in deadlift, deadlifting 200kg.

“Prep has been a bit of a hard slog after worlds in October but is getting better each week. I’m really looking forward to competing at my 1st commonwealths and can’t wait to see some epic lifters and lifting. As for my numbers, I’m just hoping to end the year with some new pb’s & I will, if everything goes to plan.”

Cherry Wilson under 57kg M4 worlds in Canada winning an overall gold medal in her class.

Tracy chipping -84kg M3 winning an overall silver medal in her class.

Show casing our Special Olympic Athletes Competing at commonwealths

NZ Special Olympics lifters all suffer from some form of intellectual disabilities as well as specific conditions. There are 5 to represent NZ: 3 with Down Syndrome, one with Dyspraxia and one with Fragile X syndrome.

James Wilson - represented NZ at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi in 2019, winning 4 silver medals. Competes regularly at NZPF Nationals.

Ryan Stewart – was selected as part of NZ team to lift at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on 2023. Also competes regularly at NZPF Nationals.

Patrick Holmes. Plays many sports and has represented NZ in Down Syndrome swimming events in Australia, now will be representing New Zealand at Commonwealths

Bradley Caffell - Skis with Special Olympics as well as powerlifting. He has lifted at NZPF Nationals, though did not compete this year.

Ryan Doherty - along with Ryan Stewart and Bradley Caffell he is a regular at Southern Powerlifting club meets.

Ticket information:

Opening ceremony will be held Sunday 27th at 5pm, hosted by Tainui with a powhiri to welcome all international athletes to New Zealand. This will be free to attend.

Tickets will cost $10 per day or $15 for the week, kids under 16 are free.

For more information, can be found on our website: https://www.commonwealths2022.com/

