Local Drama Rūrangi Wins An International Emmy

Trailblazing local drama Rūrangi has been awarded a prestigious International Emmy® Award for Best Short-Form Series at the 50TH International Emmy Awards in New York.

23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

The series focuses on transgender activist Caz Davis (Elz Carrad), who after skipping town a decade ago, returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi. Caz, who hasn’t contacted his estranged father since he transitioned, is hoping to reconnect with him. This series was directed by Max Currie with writer/co-producer Cole Meyers, and writer Oliver Page. The series is produced by Craig Gainsborough-Waring, Tweedie Waititi and Melissa Nickerson.

Director Max Currie says: Rūrangi represents the coming together of NZ's trans, Māori and wider Rainbow communities to tell a deeply moving, ongoing story - and tonight, this story has been magnificently recognised on the international stage. My heart and thanks go out to our cast, crew and producing team... together we made the impossible possible!

Writer and co-producer Cole Meyers adds: “Rūrangi, and this award is for everyone who has felt like because they didn't see themselves out there (on screen), that they felt like they couldn't see themselves in here (in their heart), or see a way to stay here. To all of us, you are valid, you are worthy, and you are loved.”

Rūrangi was also released as a film in New Zealand, winning the Audience Award at Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival and was also part of the New Zealand International Film Festival. Director Max Currie also won best director at the New Zealand TV Awards for the series in 2021. Season one of Rūrangi was broadcast on Sky and is available to stream on Neon. Season two, a Sky NZ Original production, will be available on Prime and Neon in early 2023.

Annie Murray, Head of Sky Originals, says: “Bringing uniquely diverse stories to both local and international audiences is at the heart of what drives the Sky Originals commissioning team. We are incredibly proud of Cole, Max, Tweedie, Craig, Melissa and the whole Rūrangi team for this notable win and excited to be part of their story when season two premieres on Prime and Neon in the new year. Ka rawe e te whānau.”

© Scoop Media

