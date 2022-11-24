Garage Project Spreads Joy By The Pint With Their Annual ‘Kegs For Christmas’ Charity Fundraiser

Garage Project is in its tenth year of the annual fundraising Kegs for Christmas campaign, which has raised over $82,000 for Kaibosh Food Rescue. Each year, the Wellington based brewery donates 12 kegs to 12 different venues around their local city, with all the proceeds going to Kaibosh, a local charity that facilitates quality surplus leftover food from the Wellington food industry to be given to communities in need. This year the event is taking place on Saturday 10 December.

Head Brewer and Co-Founder Pete Gillespie says that this collaborative event is a standout one on their calendar every year.

“This is our tenth year running Kegs for Christmas raising funds to help Kaibosh. The team at Kaibosh does an incredible job. It’s true sustainability in action, taking quality food that would otherwise end up being wasted and getting it into the hands of those in our community who need it most. With the cost of living increasing, their work is becoming more and more important.”

Working in Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Kapiti & Horowhenua regions with the help of a dedicated team of more than 170 volunteers, Kaibosh rescues and sorts food seven days a week. They deliver up to 90,000kg of quality surplus food each month to 140 community groups that support people in need. This is the equivalent of over 257,143 meals provided to those who need it most, as well as a 23,850kg reduction in carbon emissions.

Garage Project and Kaibosh are asking all Wellingtonians to head along to the 12 venues across Wellington on Saturday 10 December to buy a beer and spread the cheer.

Venues List:

Puffin, Golding’s Free Dive, D4 on Featherston , Thistle Inn, The Pickle Jar, Welsh Dragon, Little Beer Quarter, Rogue & Vagabond, Bin44, Backbencher, GP Taproom 91 Aro, GP Cellar Door

Facebook event page here

© Scoop Media

