NZ Antique & Classic Boatshow, Nelson Lakes National Park

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Antique and Classic Boat Show

A mountain backdrop to a high-altitude classic boating event is just the beginning of the stunning visuals offered by the NZ Antique & Classic Boatshow, held annually at Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park.

The first event back in 1999 drew 35 boats, many of them home-built clinkers and runabouts. Two decades on, and after two years of Covid disruption, around 150 boats are expected. These days humble backyard boats now share space on the foreshore with the likes of a 1964 Riva power-boat once owned by former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

Billed as a weekend of ‘Glorious Hydromatic Relaxation’ there are displays on land from early morning and races on the lake in the afternoon, both days of the weekend.

The NZ Antique and Classic Boatshow has built a reputation for slightly quirky fun, typified by the hilarity as boaties run to pull-start their motors for the Seagull dinghy race with its ‘Le Mans’ start.

Judging is on Saturday, ahead of the evening awards ceremony at the Alpine Lodge. At stake is the Jens Hansen Trophy where the judges are after good looks as well as history, construction, and a boat with a story to tell. This year the NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show is supported by the Nelson Regional Development Agency in recognition of the economic benefits it brings to the region. www.nzclassicboats.com

Short version:

It's full steam ahead for the NZ Antique & Classic Boatshow in in March 2023, after two years of Covid upsets. Sleek cedar kayaks, jet boats from the 60s, clunky clinkers and veteran sailing craft…hours of effort in meticulous restorations will be displayed in the spectacular setting of Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park on March 7-8, 2020. Billed as a weekend of 'Glorious Hydromatic Relaxation' there will be displays on land from early morning, races on the lake in the afternoon, both days. www.nzclassicboats.com

