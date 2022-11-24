Two Gold Medals For New Zealand At Trampoline World Championships

Bronwyn Dibb adds to her World Games silver with a World Championships gold. Photo: FIG

Kiwi trampolinists Bronwyn Dibb (Ice Trampoline and Gymnastics North Canterbury) and Dylan Schmidt (Icon Trampoline, Auckland) have each earned world champion titles at the 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria, this weekend.

Dibb took out the women’s double mini trampoline title Saturday morning NZT ahead of USA and Australia, just four months after winning silver at the 2022 World Games.

“To become a world champion and win the gold medal is a dream come true and makes all the hard work, time, effort, and sacrifices all worth it. I am so grateful for the opportunity to get out on the world stage and represent my country and for everyone who has supported me on my journey to this day.”

Dibb scored just 0.1 ahead of silver; with only 0.900 separating gold and bronze, it was a close final.

“I was shocked when I realised that I had won gold. It was very exciting waiting for the scores from the other finalists, keeping the faith one after another until the final result. I could not be happier.” Dibb comments.

New Zealand’s last double mini world champion was Kylie Walker back in 1998, who was also coached by Dibb’s coach Nigel Humphreys.

“Hard to believe 24 years has gone by since Kylie. As a coach you always hope for another ‘once in a lifetime athlete’ but most are not as fortunate as me. Bronwyn is such a special person and dedicated to being the best she can be. Her other coaches Vicki and John have also played a major role and we are all so proud of her achievements.”

“Fantastic results for New Zealand these championships – never before have we had two individual world champions. An awesome day to be a Kiwi.” Humphreys adds.

As a secondary event, Dibb competed in the synchronised trampoline competition with Tokyo Olympian Madaline Davidson (Olympia Gymnastic Sports, Christchurch) where the pair finished 16th.

Out of the gym, Dibb couples trampoline with rugby and has hopes to make the Black Ferns after starting a rugby career in 2020, when she could not travel for trampoline competitions due to covid.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Dylan Schmidt shows a new top form with his convincing gold medal-winning performance in the individual men’s trampoline event, finishing more than two points ahead of the silver medallist.

“I’m proud of my performance and that’s always what I set out to do. I’ve had disappointments this year and it feels great to have learnt from them and performed when it mattered. I’m absolutely stoked and will be celebrating this win, but this gold is just a step in the direction of gold in Paris [2024 Olympics].” Says Schmidt.

“I always knew he could do it, and we came to the event prepared, and with the goal of winning. But for him to actually put it out there on the floor today with such beauty was a perfect ending to the year for him.” Says coach Angie Dougal.

As a New Zealand team, the world championships event has been a very successful one, with the full team through to semi finals, and three in finals. New Zealand’s first female trampoline Olympian Madaline Davidson became the first NZ women to compete in a world championships final, where she finished 8th. Campbell Robertson (Ice Trampoline and Gymnastics North Canterbury) put New Zealand back into the double mini men’s finals for the first time since 2003 with a 6th place finish, and trampoline athlete Reegan Laidlaw (Olympia Gymnastic Sports, Christchurch) also made it through to semi-finals finishing 12th in the world.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see our trampoline athletes performing so well on the world stage. It is great credit to both themselves, their coaches, and their support teams to show up to a pinnacle event and pull out such consistent performances under pressure. We look forward to welcoming them home, and the energy that their results will now bring into the gymnastics community.” says Tony Compier, Gymnastics NZ CEO.

