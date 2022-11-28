ANZ Extends Support For Netball And Silver Ferns

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is delighted to announce ANZ’s increased investment and support for the world champion Silver Ferns and netball.

ANZ has added to its long-term support for netball by becoming the major sponsor for NNZ and the Silver Ferns. They will continue to hold the naming rights for New Zealand’s elite domestic league, the ANZ Premiership, which was revamped from being the ANZ Championship in 2017.

The Silver Ferns will wear the ANZ logo on the front of the black dress as part of the new sponsorship deal.

ANZ has been backing netball in New Zealand for over a decade, from grassroots to the elite level, and their increased investment is timely as the Silver Ferns prepare to defend their world title in South Africa next year.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie welcomed the news which only strengthened a partnership which had already done so much for netball.

“We’re delighted to be able to announce ANZ’s extended support for the Silver Ferns and netball in New Zealand. This is a significant partnership that we have with ANZ, and we look forward to strengthening and growing the bond that is already there,” she said.

“The Silver Ferns will be on the world stage next year for a pinnacle event, the Netball World Cup, and we’re excited to be there with ANZ backing us all the way.”

ANZ NZ chief executive Antonia Watson said ANZ had long been a proud supporter of netball in New Zealand.

“It’s been a fantastic year for women’s sport in New Zealand and as the netball season gets underway, we’re really excited to be extending our support for the game through to 2027.

“As New Zealand’s biggest female sport, it’s something we’re really proud to make a commitment to,” she said.

“We take great heart in backing netball from the grassroots game through to the elite. We’re looking forward to continuing that support including the Silver Ferns when they head to South Africa for next year’s World Cup.”

Next year’s ANZ Premiership begins on 4 March and runs through to June before the Silver Ferns head to the Netball World Cup in South Africa in July.

ANZ has supported Netball in New Zealand since 2008. Over that time they have supported grassroots netball with the ANZ Netball Grants which have delivered more than $1,300,000 in grants.

