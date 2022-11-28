Kāpiti Food Fair: Getting Ready For December 3rd!

With only a few days to go, you can bet there’s a lot of activity happening behind-the-scenes for the team at the Kāpiti Food Fair! From finalising the site map and ticking off the boxes for the Sustainable Foods Kitchen Stage, to last minute prep for the Tuatara Bar & Stage. As we gear up for a dance party with Jody Direen, there’s still much to do.

“This year, like with each year, I’m simply blown away by the support we receive,” shared Fair Co-owner Helene Judge. “There’s a lot of minutiae, as well as the really big tasks we need to get sorted before event day and they always get done thanks to our crew of elves working with us behind the scenes. This year we’ve structured some things differently, like the Ticket Office and using a QR code for those that don’t want to queue, so it’s all go!”

“We’re encouraging everyone to get their tickets now, ahead of time. This will enable us to scan visitors quickly on the day and avoid getting stuck in the queue,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg, Co-owner. “If you arrive and don’t have your ticket already, visitors can scan the QR codes located around the Ticket Office, follow the instructions on their smartphone, and voilà, your tickets will be sorted out. Just scan in at Gate Entry and come in quickly!”

Don’t forget, this is a family-friendly day out so bring the kiddos (they are FREE to enter up to 16) and your doggo if they’re socialised around crowds and on a lead. If Fido gets thirsty, don’t worry we’ll have plenty of fresh water on hand thanks to Kapiti Pure Water for dogs and their humans, or you can stop by and see the team at The Foxy Dawg Co. They’ll have a stall selling dog products yet will always have a bowl of water for your pooch…and a pat, too!

The kiddos will be happy-az in the free kids’ zone, or having their face done by Daizy Design Face Painting, and there’s plenty of entertainment in the ZEAL Zone featuring rangatahi youth performing all day long.

“We’re encouraging everyone to pack a sunhat and put on your SPF before you leave home, but in case you don’t, the Cancer Society of Kāpiti will be on hand with complimentary SPF and we do have vendors selling hats, too,” added Jeanine. “You may also want to bring your picnic blanket as we are situated on a grass reserve so there’s plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the tasty treats that you buy to consume on the day. There will be shade, tables and chairs dotted around the Fair, including a large Dining Hall under Stretch Tent.”

“Bring cash with you and gold coins,” said Helene. “Parking your vehicle is a gold coin donation and you’ll want cash for all of your holiday spending, but if you forget we will have an ATM on site - each transaction costs $1. Most vendors will have Eftpos and you can pay by bank transfer with some on the day. We’re doing everything in our power to make sure you have a great time when you join us!”

The Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 3rd, 2022, at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm.

Standard tickets are available online and at the Ticket Office on the day (cash or eftpos), priced at $15 per adult, children up to 16 are FREE, and those with a Gold Card or Student ID are $10.

Book your tickets online now >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. Now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, the vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies.

While their mission is to bring visitors to Kāpiti for a fun, tasty and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food, Helene and Jeanine also endeavour for Kāpiti Food Fair to be remembered as an iconic food and beverage pop-up extravaganza that sees visitors returning year after year.

