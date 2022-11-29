Award-winning Musicians Matched To Award-winning Wines

The organisers of the 2023 Marlborough Wine & Food Festival are delighted to announce the musical line-up for the Saturday 11 February event.

Ten-time NZ music award-winning duo Broods will grace the main stage with an hour-long DJ set, drawing from their popular albums.

Wine Marlborough General Manager Marcus Pickens anticipates that the Nelson-born artists will be one of the festival’s musical highlights, alongside Coterie – a five piece band with a reputation for excellent live shows.

“Marlborough’s best wine and food is centre stage of this heritage festival, and then we layer on fun and entertainment with great music on multiple stages,” Marcus says.

The line-up has been carefully selected to please festival-goers.

“All acts have been handpicked to create the great atmosphere the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival is famous for.

“Coterie make soulful rock music that goes just beautifully with wine and food. Niko Walters will also go down a treat and we’re excited to have Sweet Mix Kids booked again this year. They are seriously fun and get booked for some of the world’s coolest festivals such as Coachella and the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival of course!” Marcus says.

Local band Vagus Plum are booked to play, with more local Marlborough musicians due to join the line-up.

About the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival

New Zealand’s longest-running food and wine festival is returning in 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This will be the 36th Wine & Food Festival, bringing exciting newcomers to the fore alongside wineries that have exhibited at the festival for years – with many award-winning wines in the mix.

Event details

Saturday 11 February 2023

Renwick Domain on Uxbridge Street in Renwick

This is strictly an R18 event

There is on-site parking and the site and facilities are mobility-friendly

Festival bus transport between the venue and Blenheim CBD will be available

Tickets

General admission and VIP Retreat tickets are available. The Lounge tickets are selling out fast.

All ticket holders receive a souvenir wine glass, festival programme, access to the Culinary Pavilion and all entertainment zones.

Ticket holders for The Lounge enjoy exclusive access to a secure, comfortable area to relax in and enjoy appetisers and two glasses of Marlborough Méthode Traditionelle.

Ticket holders to the VIP Retreat have access to an exclusive bar, non-alcoholic drinks, delicious food, salmon filleting tutorials and sashimi tasting and VIP toilets and coat check.

Exhibitors, masterclasses and opportunities for inspiration

30+ wineries and 15+ food trucks and caterers are confirmed for the festival to date, listed on the festival website: www.marlboroughwinefestival.co.nz

Keep an eye on the festival website and social media for announcements about masterclasses led by wine makers and cheese makers and the Culinary Pavilion schedule of demonstrations hosted by some of New Zealand’s top chefs.

