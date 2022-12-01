Te Waka Toi Awards 2022 Winners Announced

16 Māori artists recognised at the prestigious Ngā Taonga a Te Waka Toi Awards. Artists from a range of creative backgrounds received awards this year for their contribution to ngā toi Māori.

“Kia tupu te toi, kia ora te toi, kia whanake te toi, te toi i ahu mai i Hawaiki.” (Kīngi Tāwhiao)

Te Komiti Māori and Arts Council of New Zealand congratulate the 2022 winners of Ngā Taonga Toi a Te Waka Toi and commend them on their continued commitment and support to Ngā Toi Māori. Te Komiti Māori co-chair Bonita Bigham says she is thrilled to celebrate the ‘rangatira in mahi toi’.

She said, “Despite some Māori artforms considered to be at crisis point, it’s important to celebrate the stalwarts who are committed to revitalising these artforms.”

“We’re now seeing increased engagement in the Māori arts community and an increased awareness of placing importance on making sure that we hold on to these precious taonga,” she continued.

The 36th annual Te Waka Toi awards will recognise and celebrate the artistic excellence and contribution of Māori artists working in customary and contemporary Māori arts on Saturday 26th November 2022 (7.00pm – 8.00pm) with a pre-recorded online event.

“We acknowledge our partners Te Papa Tongarewa, Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo and Te Matatini. Through their individual awards they have acknowledged Māori artists whose contribution to performing arts, Te Reo and mātauranga Māori is invaluable,” said Bonita.

Supreme award winner; Dame Robin White

Veteran visual artist Dame Robin White received the Te Tohu Aroha mo Te Arikinui Te Ataairangi Kaahu for her lifelong contribution to the arts.

Hāniko Te Kurapa, Kaiwhakahaere o Te Kaupapa, Toi Aotearoa says this category is awarded to those who have made a significant impact on Māori arts. He adds that Dame Robin has not only done this here in Aotearoa but across the Pacific as well.

“Past winners include Rawiri Paratene, Robyn Kahukiwa and Patricia Grace. Dame Robin, like the winners before her, has spent years perfecting her craft and telling the stories that matter – and for that, I acknowledge her.”

Her career spans 50 years; a selection of her notable artworks are on display in the touring retrospective exhibition, Te Whanaketanga:Something is Happening Here, currently on at the Auckland Art Gallery.

For Dame Robin, this success isn’t hers alone. She’s very mindful of all who have contributed to her illustrious career. She received it on behalf of those who have helped her along the way.

“I am very conscious of the fact that it brings with it a heightened awareness of responsibility.”

