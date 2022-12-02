Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Penguin Flies High On TikTok

Friday, 2 December 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

A social media post of a penguin stopping traffic at Scott Base has gone viral, with more than five and a half million views in two days! International media have already been in touch wanting to use the intriguing imagery.


Matthew Jordan, Project Manager working on the Scott Base Redevelopment Project, captured footage of the Adélie penguin wandering around heavy machinery. As per strict environmental/wildlife rules in Antarctica, all machinery had to stop when the bird waddled onto the base during snow clearing.

The TikTok shows a parked digger, with the penguin wandering up and adorably hopping into the bucket for a look.

Matthew started his TikTok account just last week to show people what it’s like to live and work in Antarctica, and uploaded photos to free up some space on his phone. He had no idea it would be so popular.

“I’m amazed at how quickly this has taken off! The previous post showed what it was like to fly to Antarctica and views were rising by hundreds of thousands right before my eyes,” he says.

That post has now had more than one million views, but it’s the cute little Adélie stopping traffic that has really caught TikTok’s attention.

Among the thousands of comments on Matthew’s posts, international media companies have asked to commercialise the content. But his motivation isn’t money.

“I’m more interested in getting the word out about Antarctica and the science we support. Antarctica New Zealand supports world-leading scientists, most of whom are carrying out immensely important research into climate change. If my posts can draw attention to the continent and work they do, then I’ll be happy.”

Matthew, who’s active on many social media platforms, plans to continue adding videos to his latest app. Content creation won’t be an issue - he’s travelling back to Scott Base in January to spend a winter as the Scott Base Redevelopment Supervisor.

The post can be found on TikTok @mattykjordan.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Antarctica New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 