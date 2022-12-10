Red Bull Flugtag Makes A Splash – Winning Team ‘Red Barren And Snoopy’ Flies 47 Metres

Flugtag team Red Barren and Snoopy

Red Bull's highly anticipated flying event, Red Bull Flugtag, took place in Auckland today for the first time since 2004 with team ‘Red Barren and Snoopy’ winning first place after flying 47 metres, followed by ‘AIRNZ DC3’ in second (18 metres), and ‘The Mo Show’ in third (20 metres).

The winning ‘Red Barren and Snoopy’ team is made up of six team members – Andrew Roberts (captain), Mat Hughes (pilot), Lambert Russel, Edwin Teves, Roy Chalton, and Claude Loomes. Andrew, Mat and Roy are second-time Red Bull Flugtag winners, having participated in and won the event 20 years ago in 2002.

Team captain Andrew Roberts said, “We’re excited to be undefeated champions. 47 metres was larger than the 28 metres we won with last time so we’re super excited to beat our record. I think the real winners today are ‘The Mo Show’ who raised thousands for the Movember charity, so we need to acknowledge them.”

Teams were judged on three key criteria including distance, creativity and performance. The 20 teams put on a show for the more than 10,000 spectators gathered at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter. One after one, teams soared off the six-metre-high platform causing uproar and hysterics from the crowd.

Flugtag team The Vaccinator

The flying, and flopping, sprang into action from 12:30pm with ‘The Vaccinators’ as the first cab off the rank. Flights wrapped up at 4:00pm, with the final team, ‘AIRNZ DC3’ taking our second place, flying 18 meters and winning $10,000. The team stood out for their creative pre-flight performance and well-designed craft, winning Best Build.

‘The Mo Show’ took out third place winning $5,000 and raising awareness for the Movember charity. The team also won Best Performance for their speedo-based pre-flight dance and took out the People’s Choice award too.

Flugtag team - Wipeout

Red Bull Flugtag head judge and drift icon, Mad Mike (Mike Whiddett), was buzzing after the comp ended: “Epic for Red Bull to put on such a mega event in Auckland City, free for the public. Aucklanders came out despite some patchy weather. Some of the creations were wild. To see the winning team go nearly 50 metres was crazy.”

Hip hop artist and Red Bull Flugtag judge JessB, adds, “I loved the event – it was really cool to be involved. The Red Barren and Snoopy team were epic. They won by a landslide which was so dope to see.”

To celebrate the event and the teams, an open-door after-party kicked off at Wynyard Pavilion bringing together the participants and the public for an exciting evening of good beats and vibes. This included performances from epic local artists including Red Bull Flugtag judge JessB, Body Ocean, Sweet Mix Kids and Half Queen.

The 20 teams that took part in Red Bull Flugtag gave New Zealanders something to be proud of! Trust Kiwis to put their creativity and ingenuity to good use and produce world-class human-powered flying crafts.

Flugtag team Jules Verne

TOP 10 TEAMS FROM RED BULL FLUGTAG AUCKLAND:

Red Barren and Snoopy AIRNZ DC3 The Mo Show Wipeout Pirates of the Tasman Flying D Lord of the Wings Angry Gannetts The Mai Manta Chief Twit

