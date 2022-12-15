New Zealand Fringe Festival Is Back With A Diverse, Electric New Programme For 2023: Tickets Are On Sale Tonight.

The New Zealand Fringe Festival (NZ Fringe) has given us all the gift we really wanted this Christmas, with tickets on sale this evening for its stellar new 2023 programme. Aotearoa’s leading open-access arts festival celebrates the involvement of over 160 events spread across a huge 40+ venues in Pōneke this summer. With Covid-19 restrictions on travel now lifted, NZ Fringe is excited to deliver a line-up of award-winning international acts, many of whom are bringing their performances to Aotearoa for the first time. Joining these artists is an amazing line-up of homegrown talent and local legends.

In 2023, NZ Fringe celebrates 33 years of exceptional entertainment and extraordinary audience experiences. The small but passionate festival team are gearing up again to deliver high quality theatre, circus, comedy, cabaret, dance, visual/sonic arts, film and much more over a three-week smorgasbord of a season. Pōneke audiences can look forward to diverse and compelling arts experiences from a variety of brilliant creative producers, sure to leave you on the edge of your seat…dancefloor…stage — wherever you end up!

NZ Fringe Festival Director Vanessa Stacey (Ngati Kuia / Te Āti Awa) says:

The 2023 NZ Fringe season is set to wow and inspire Pōneke, offering an incredible lineup of local talents as well as welcoming back an array of exciting international artists, all spanning a myriad of genres and styles. NZ Fringe will delight and amaze with award-winning shows such as The Pandemusical Diaries (San Fran Tour Ready Winner), Concept for a Film and Invisible Mending (UK Award Winners - Secondbody Productions), I Am King/Queen (Sydney Tour Ready Winner), and Pillow Fight (Melbourne Tour Ready Winners), to name but a few. Not to mention Pōneke’s local legends ARAWHATA - Wellington Ballroom, Suitcase Show - Trick of the Light, Pōneke SaVAge K’Club and Finest of the Fringe - A Late-Night Cabaret throughout the 23 day season!

With its reopening announced recently in September, NZ Fringe welcomes The Hannah Playhouse to the Fringe whānau. The Hannah Playhouse will host the inaugural 2023 NZ Fringe Gala and will be home to Finest of the Fringe - A Late-Night Cabaret, amongst a chockablock three-week season of stellar entertainment.

In fact many of Pōneke’s favourite venues are powering the summer festival, including BATS Theatre, Te Auaha, Circa, Te Papa, The Gryphon Theatre (FATG), The Fringe Bar, and even Martin Luckie Park, Raglan Roast Coffee, Sweet Axe Throwing Co. and Wellington Zoo, reminding us all that anything is possible at NZ Fringe.

New Zealand Fringe Festival’s 2023 programme is hot off the press and will be live on their website this evening (15th Dec) or in printed copies available throughout Pōneke. The festival opens 17 February and runs until 11 March across venues in Wellington. See the multitude of irresistible shows on offer and book your tickets at www.fringe.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

